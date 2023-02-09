2008 sees movement on Rec Center expansion plan, Pastoral Center open, Chamber’s Visitor Center open, Domino Club action and more

Funds approved for plans for Rec Center expansion

The Village Council will spend $90,900 on architectural plans for a Community Center expansion, prompting several members to note that failing to move forward with building the addition would turn the allocation into wasted money.

"I don't want to spend 90 grand on plans we're not going to use. We should have the discussion of, ‘Are we going to do this?’ " Council member Michael Davey remarked.

Others shared Davey's concerns, but noted they need to see plans - and the cost estimate they will be used to generate - before they can formally vote on the expansion. "Conceptually, I think all of us up here agree we're going to do this," Vice Mayor Jorge Mendia noted. "But we need plans, and we need a budget."

Those needs led to a unanimous vote Tuesday, February 12, to pay Currie Sowards Aguila Architects $90,900 to design a 4,500-square-foot second-floor addition for the southeast side of the Community Center. Currie Sowards Aguila, then the Robert Currie Partnership, designed the original Community Center.

Timothy Gamwell, a student at Bowdoin College, is enrolled in SEA Semester, a study abroad program through Sea Education Association in Woods Hole, MA.

Gamwell, a Key Biscayne resident, has successfully completed the SEA Semester's six-week shore component, earning academic credit in oceanography, nautical science and maritime studies. At the program's Woods Hole campus, Gamwell developed a research project that will be tested and completed aboard SEA's 134-foot sailing school vessel, The Corwith Cramer, one of the most sophisticated research-equipped vessels under sail in the United States.

Gamwell will be sailing on the tall ship from St. Croix with a port call in Roatan, Honduras and a final destination on Key West, a journey of approximately 3,000 nautical miles and six weeks at sea. During that time, in addition to collecting data for a research project, Gamwell will help provide weather observations to a national database, learn to chart the course of the vessel using celestial navigation and serve as the Junior Watch Officer (JWO), taking full command of the vessel during a watch. Gamwell's shipmates come from colleges and universities around the country.

Body found in bay

City of Miami Police are investigating after a dead man was discovered in Biscayne Bay near the Rickenbacker Causeway during the Tuesday morning commute.

Lieutenant Ignatius Carroll, public information officer for the City of Miami Fire-Rescue Department, said a bicyclist noticed the body and called 911 around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday.

"A biker was riding on the William Powell Bridge and noticed something floating in the water," Carroll said. "He stopped to get a closer look, and noticed it looked like a shirt and someone with black hair."

The biker made his way to a phone and called 911, Carroll said. Miami Fire-Rescue responded and, with the U.S. Coast Guard and a Miami-Dade Fire-Rescue marine unit began a search.

Samantha Karla Hewett was born at Baptist Hospital June 28, 2007. She weighed 6 pounds and 11 ounces and was 19-1/2 inches long. Samantha Karla is the daughter of Naysbeli and Dwight Hewett. Maternal grandparents are Carlos and Margarita Salas-Negra. Paternal grandparents are the late William and Doris Hewett.

There’s is a domino effect in how these club members scored big

At the January 30 gathering of the Key Biscayne Domino Club, club officials presented certificates of recognition in various categories to the top individual players of 2007.

Paco Tonarely placed first in the "points won" category with 83, followed by Miguel Zaldivar with 49 and Francisco de la Camara with 45. Zaldivar placed first in the "percentage of games won" category with 57 percent. De la Camara and Rafael Valiente were tied for second with 54 percent. Tonarely placed third with 53 percent.

In the "assistance record" category, Tonarely placed first with 92 percent, followed by Valls with 90 percent and Roberto de Cespedes with 89 percent.

In the "pollonas" category, Tonarely placed first with 28. Valiente came in second with 12. Zaldivar and Gonzalo de la Pezuela were tied for third with eight.

In the "viajeras" category, Marino Lopez Blanco came in first with nine, followed by de la Camara with eight and de Cespedes with seven.

For the uninitiated, pollonas and viajeras require some explanation. As Valls, the curator of the Key Biscayne Domino Club, explains: “In a game of Cuban Dominos, two couples play each other until one gets to 100 points. When that happens, that couple wins the game. Normally it takes a few hands to accumulate and reach 100 points - that's a normal game and earns one point. If the winning couple reaches 100 versus zero, it is called a pollona and it's worth two points. If the winners get the 100 points in a single hand, it's called a viajera and it's worth three points (that, by the way, is a rare occurrence. So to use the simile of baseball, a pollona is comparable to a shutout and a viajera would be a no-hit, no-run game."

Fines decreased after Magistrates determine part of problem was with Village

Key Biscayne's Special Magistrates mitigated fines for two property owners based on mistakes they felt were at least partially the Village's responsibility.

In one case, the Magistrates, who handle code violation hearings for the Village, erased a $4,000 fine. In another, they cut an identical penalty in half to $2,000.

Magistrate Dennis O'Hara stressed it is rare for the Village's Building, Zoning and Planning Department to be at fault in a zoning hearing. "I've been sitting on this board for a long time, and normally you don't hear things like this about this department," he said.

Hampton Lane

O'Hara made his remarks after homeowners from Hampton Lane said they tried to pull several permits for a home remodeling project, only to be told by a BZP clerk they could not do so.

The clerk was mistaken, it turns out, causing a world of problems for the residents. Homeowner Daniel Kern testified to his struggles, and Village Senior Code Enforcement Officer Sergio Bonich confirmed Kern's account.

634 Crandon

In a second case involving some confusion on behalf of the Village, the Magistrates cut a penalty against a commercial property owner and his contractor, Wellbilt International Corp., from $4,350 to $2,350.

Bonich said Welbilt project manager Alina Van Katwyk and property owner Nickel Goeseke pulled a permit for partial demolition inside Goescke's property at 634 Crandon Blvd. However, he told the Magistrates, "As you can see from the pictures, they did a complete demolition job."

