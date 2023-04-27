2020 Vision Plan proposes Key Biscayne County as Council preps for workshops; ‘Day Without Immigrants’ protest halts Crandon construction in 2006

Key Biscayne County? It all depends on your vision for the future

The Village Council will consider projects both mundane and exotic when it delves into the 2020 Vision Plan next week, but the focus of discussion for both will likely be the same -- funding.

Council members will take part in a Vision Plan workshop Tuesday, May 16, at 7 p.m. in Village Hall. Some of the nearly 60 projects listed in the Vision Plan are fairly routine, like completing storm water drainage, opening up new on-street parking spaces and installing new sidewalks. Others, as Building, Zoning and Planning Director Jud Kurlancheek put it, are "more interesting."

Such as...

– Building nature trails from the Harbor Drive area to Calusa Park.

– Studying the possibility of going to a Village-owned library system. "We send a lot of money to the County," Kurlancheek pointed out. "There's no reason we couldn't have a better library."

– Developing the former Tony's Citgo site at 560 Crandon Boulevard.

Meetings next year will decide the use, and the Vision Plan sets a wide budget range of anywhere from $20,000 to $9 million.

Working with the Key Biscayne Presbyterian Church, where church elders are drafting a master plan for their bayfront site. Village officials hope to find ways the land can benefit the entire community, and Kurlancheek had a positive meeting with church officials in late April: "I talked with them about some of the uses in the [Vision] Plan, and they were very excited about some of the uses," he said.

And perhaps most revolutionary… Vision Plan project number 58 bears the straight-forward title, “Create Key Biscayne County."

Key Biscayners pay a lot in property taxes to Miami-Dade County, Kurlancheek said, and the Vision Plan suggests a study to determine what it would take to secede and form Key Biscayne County.

For those projects and all others, however, much of the decision-making process will boil down to funding. The Vision Plan points out paying for all the projects – $54-$72 million over 15 years -- will require a breach or amendment of the debt cap, and that will undoubtedly figure into the Council talks. The Council would have to take the debt cap issue to the voters since it marks a change to the charter, Kurlancheek said.

Or, "It's possible the Council will only do those projects that fit under the debt cap."

Fundraiser at St. Christopher’s-by-the-Sea

Beach Boys

Relay For Life organizational meeting

Bomb scare closes down Crandon, Harbor for hours

A bomb scare last week sparked heavy police activity and caused delays for late-night motorists traveling in the area of Crandon Boulevard and Harbor Drive. Key Biscayne Police Chief Charles Press said the situation started around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29, when a Miami-Dade County bus driver who was stopped near the Crandon/Harbor bus stop on the outgoing side of Crandon spotted a suspicious, unattended backpack on his bus. The driver called 911 setting off a chain of events.

‘What Remains’ photography exhibit

Crandon work slowed on ‘Day Without Immigrants’

Like many other construction sites, Crandon Boulevard was somewhat quieter Monday, May 1 due to the nationwide "Day Without Immigrants" protest.

The protest, a response to tougher immigration laws being debated in Washington D.C., had many foreign-born workers across the country staying home Monday. Crandon contractor Miguel Vila said that was the case in the Village, at least for some: "The bricklayers were not on the Key yesterday," he said at a Tuesday, May 2 construction update meeting. "They have returned this morning."

With the workers back in force, brick work was finished this week at the Grand Bay Drive/Crandon intersection. Similar work then started at the Sonesta Drive intersection and should be done by Friday.

Meanwhile, Project Manager Paul Abbott said, the Heather Drive intersection has reopened. "It is substantially complete," he said. "There are just a few nuances, but it isn't impeding traffic in any way."

Next up for construction crews, therefore, is the complicated Key Colony Drive/Crandon intersection and the entrance to the Key Colony condominium. Officials began discussing how to schedule the work and are eyeing a three-phase plan that always allows two lanes going into the condo.

Eileen McCaughan Pasta Dinner

The 2023 Eileen McCaughan Memorial Scholarship Pasta Dinner is at 6 p.m. on April 30 at the Links in the Crandon Golf Course. Tickets are $60 and can be purchased at the door.

Key Biscayne K-8 Center Quiz Night

The Quiz Night, held to raise funds to go towards starting a school supply store at the Key Biscayne K-8 Center next school year, was hosted by Hector and Marika Formoso-Murias. The event consisted of seven rounds of ten questions each.

Skate Park Advocacy group meets on the Village Green

Boy struck by car as he rode across Crandon in 'guarded condition'

An 11-year-old Key Biscayne boy was seriously injured Friday night when a car struck him as he rode his bike across the island's busiest thoroughfare.

Village police said the young cyclist was hit about 9:10 p.m. when he attempted to cross Crandon Boulevard's south-bound lanes, near East Heather Drive.

Village Police Chief Charles Press said Monday said the youth was heading toward the Village Green when he was hit by a 41-year-old motorist, who resides in Key Biscayne.

After the accident, the victim was airlifted to Miami Children's Hospital in critical condition. He has since been upgraded to "guarded condition," Press said.

Charges are pending in the accident.

Arturo Sandoval Jazz Club

To read the last Islander Throwback, click here.