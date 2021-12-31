Call it the “Year of the Comeback,” especially on Key Biscayne, where new people, new ideas and a new focus highlighted 2021, the 30th anniversary of the “Island Paradise” and a year in which “Rickenbacker” became the optimal word.

But there were other “R” words that drew plenty of attention as well, including retirement, resiliency and recertification.

“We absolutely had a great year ... it showed what a great community we are,” said Key Biscayne Mayor Mike Davey, an eight-year Village Council veteran who, in November, began his fourth and final year of his mayoral term.

“I mean, we lost (Police) Chief (Charles) Press, but we got Chief (Frank) Sousa; we hired a new Village Manager (Steve Williamson) and he is doing an exceptional job, with great results, the U.S. Army Corps (shoreline protection program) being included in that.

“We are really moving forward with what we want to do. We have a great team in place doing phenomenal work. I think we’re going out on a high note.”

The Rickenbacker Causeway issue finally came to the forefront when Miami-Dade County commissioners decided on July 8 to formally open a bidding process for what began as an estimated $510 million public-privatization undertaking to improve safety on the causeway (including replacing Bear Cut Bridge) and the Venetian Causeway.

But, pushback from Miami Beach residents regarding the inclusion of the Venetian, and even stronger voices from Key Biscayne leaders, District 7 Commissioner Raquel Regalado, and wary, but motivated, residents led to County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava’s recommendation to start over. That final decision could come by mid-January.

“At the end, it’s an opportunity I see to move forward with a project with folks coming around with our way of thinking,” Davey said. “We’ve said all along the best way is for this process to rescind and refresh, with us, as a stakeholder, at the (forefront). We want the optimal things that are best for this community and not what we don’t want.”

Williamson, a former colonel in the U.S. Army with a background in the Army Corps of Engineers, was hired in May as the Village’s new manager.

“He and Dr. (Roland) Samimy, (Chief of Resiliency and Sustainability) are moving us along with projects we want, like stormwater, flood issues, sea level rises ... Now talking about the under-grounding ... just a great group, and it’s all working well,” Davey said.

Priority 1: Hire police chief

One of Williamson’s first duties was to hire a new police chief, and after a well-organized process to whittle through a list of nationally qualified candidates, Boston-born Chief Sousa was hired from the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, where as the Assistant Chief he helped oversee more than 700 employees (540 police officers).

With 22-plus years of experience since joining the force as a rookie at age 19, Sousa replaces Chief Press, who retired on July 1 after 47 years in law enforcement, including 17 as Chief of the Key Biscayne Police Department. In that time, he helped the Village land on several “Safest Cities” lists across the state and the country for its size.

“The goal is to keep it a safe community, one where people want to come to every day,” Sousa said, “to make it the ‘Island Paradise’ it’s always been known as.”

The city’s population grew to 14,809, according to the latest U.S. Census data released in September.

Real estate sales continued to flourish as it did during 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic took hold.

The laws of little supply and high demand pushed the median sales price of single-family homes during a three-month period beginning in August to $3,395,000 (a 40% increase over the same period in 2020) and $965,000 for condos (a 38% increase over that time), said Ron Shuffield, president and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty, the No. 1 brokerage firm for closed transactions on Key Biscayne.

“That’s a sign people have confidence that they want to be here,” Davey said.

Safety was a big issue on the island, but increased presence on the streets and the causeway from Chief Sousa’s police force laid down the law for speeders and bicyclists.

Kids and golf carts

The big issue this spring and summer centered around golf carts. Kids, who had been homeschooled with not much to do during the pandemic, opted to wreak some havoc at Village Green and beyond. Two off-island kids faced the long arm of the law after a rock-throwing altercation which seriously injured an adult resident, while at least one girl suffered injuries when she was ejected from a cart as kids were taking joyrides.

“Our police officers have done an excellent job of handling those issues,” Davey said, especially the more serious matters. “But at the same time, community policing is important and we’ll have to continue engaging with the teens and special needs kids (for example).”

The village emphasized the need for stricter golf cart enforcement regarding usage and safety equipment, and parental oversight, and has reinforced required registrations.

Free testing and free vaccines helped calm the situation when it came to the COVID-19 pandemic, and more than 80% of the island’s eligible residents were vaccinated.

“We’re listening to the scientists,” Davey said. “It’s certainly been a challenge for everybody ... at all levels. But our folks got vaccinated and did so responsibly, and that helps the community. People are always concerned with the variants, so we can’t completely lessen our guard, but it was good to see people interacting more and it really was nice to see the community being the unique community we are once again.”

School buses began rolling; the Fourth of July parade marched back into the spotlight; the Children’s Business Fair had a nice comeback in October on the Village Green; the Saturday Farmers Market was crowded again; the Piano Festival hit a high note amid the beautifully decorated palm trees during the holidays; and the 44th edition of the Lighthouse Run attracted 500 participants of all ages on a beautiful November morning.

“Everything’s open,” Davey said. “I guess it’s what they call the ‘new normal’ now.”

And, despite the city’s 30th anniversary party being put on hold until 2022, still it was a time to celebrate, at such popular spots as The Cleat, Milanezza, and Novecento.

“Folks are getting out and socializing, which is great,” Davey said. “I appreciate all the businesses which kept pushing forward.”

GO Bonds a “go”

Business of another kind also went on as usual.

The Village won repeated lawsuits in a case involving one resident trying to throw out the election votes from 2020, in which residents approved a $100 General Obligation Bond Referendum to support projects against rising sea level or storm damage.

“We passed the bond and it’s still there,” Davey said. “And, having passed it with their vote has helped us secure the vote of confidence for our projects, from the state, federal, and county governments, who are more inclined to work with us,” he said, regarding resiliency commitments in place already. “We have projects ready to go.”

By the end of November, the Village received a boost from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which tentatively included Key Biscayne in its Miami-Dade County 50-year shoreline protection program, a crucial $120 million effort to build, reinforce and maintain elevated and vegetated sand dunes along the ocean side.

“We’re setting ourselves up for 50 years of opportunity,” Dr. Samimy said, knowing official projections have indicated a potential increase of 10 to 17 inches in sea level rise in the next 20 years.

Conceptual plans for a new two-floor, glass-friendly Key Biscayne Branch Library that will replace the existing 40-year structure near Key Colony were shown to residents in December. The estimated $11 million project comes as a gift from the Miami-Dade County Public Library system and construction could start as early as 2023.

“It’s exciting that it is moving forward, and it’s been a community effort,” Davey said, noting the controversy “is behind us” surrounding who had rights to the tract of land. “It was time for this library; we’ve been talking about getting a new one for a number of years. Ray Baker (Director of the Miami-Dade Public Library System) and (commissioner) Raquel Regalado made it happen.”

After the horrific 12-story condo collapse in late June which left 98 dead in Surfside, just 13 miles north of Key Biscayne, the county’s recertification rules for 40-year and older structures were brought to light, and Key Biscayne quickly intensified its approach.

“The Surfside tragedy was horrible, and the reaction from our administration (was admirable),” Davey said. “Our officials engaged with the building owners more ($500 fines were necessary in some cases), and publicized it more, and reassured everyone. We want to make sure our buildings are safe and everyone is complying (with the law).”

Closer to home, a group of 42 Haitian refugees, who illegally came ashore on Crandon Beach in August, were taken into custody, thanks not only to local law enforcement but to the U.S. Coast Guard and Border Patrol and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, who swarmed in.

“Some daring people to make that transit ... pretty impressive,” Davey said. “What's been going on in Haiti for a while is tough to read about and see. I feel badly for them and wish them well.”

No hurricane, but loads of water

Tropical Depression Fred, in early August, provided the island with its biggest scare during the hurricane season, its trajectory putting Key Biscayne in its sights on the “dirty side” of the storm. City officials laid out free sandbags as the storm’s path originally was projected to come into South Florida, but its poor organization, 35 mph winds and slow westward shift gave residents a breather.

Key Biscayne avoided what could have been its 74th hurricane since 1930.

However, on the evening of Oct. 22, several Key Biscayne residents certainly could have used those sandbags when 5 inches of rain from a stalled front fell in just four hours, making life miserable for those whose vehicles required assistance from the city’s Police, Fire and Rescue units.

“If it had been high tide at that time, then it probably would have flooded even (more),” explained Dr. Samimy, who said by the next morning the stormwater system drained.

Upgrading the stormwater system is just one of more than 20 capital improvement projects the Village has eyes on this fiscal year. The new $35.5 million budget increases property taxes (albeit now with higher values) just 0.7%, or about $25 a year.

The budget calls for pedestrian improvements on Crandon Boulevard, completing the new Paradise Park, adding electric vehicle charging stations, and possibly replacing some of the fleet vehicles, including police cars, with hybrid cars to reduce the city’s carbon footprint.

On the flip side, the Key Biscayne Community Foundation broke its beneficial tie with the Village because “of the negativity of a small group of people,” Davey said.

“That’s a disappointment,” he added. “The Foundation remains in place and they do a lot of good in the surrounding area. This is a hit to the Village and the administration, but our staff has rallied ... yet it’s caused us to spend more money.”

Brett Moss became the new Vice Mayor, replacing Ed London, but perhaps a simple vote turned complicated when actually three of the five eligible candidates were nominated during the course of discussions, in which diversity was being challenged.

“Those comments were unfortunate,” Davey said, “but this is America, and everyone has the right to their opinion.”

Earlier in the year, five political candidates — three of whom sit on the current Village Council — were fined by the Florida Elections Commission after a whistleblower cited infractions. The civil fines amounted to a total of $3,250.

Ongoing issue with playing fields

The shortage of athletic fields, and who and when youngsters get to play on them, stirred some emotions in the fall by parents and coaches.

“This has been a longstanding issue,” Davey said. “With more kids in this community, the problem is we don’t have the fields, but we’re working on it, looking at options.”

Highly respected and acclaimed Bill Baggs State Park Manager Art Yerian had to step aside after going into cardiac arrest on April 27 and spent more than a half a month in intensive care at Mercy Hospital. He has been facing aggressive rehabilitation therapy.

“Art is an important part of this community,” Davey said. “We all wish his wife and his family well and hope for a speedy recovery.”

The Key lost some notable people over the past year, including Virginia "Ginny" Mackel

Now it’s time to look ahead.

“A lot of challenges will continue from 2020; I’d say we’ve done a pretty good job,” Davey said. “But the Village’s best days are still ahead of us. We’re not finished by any means.”