Following the same track as the 2021 hurricane season, forecasters at the National Weather Service's NOAA Climate Prediction Center are eyeing, possibly, the seventh above-average season on record.

The forecast predicts:

- Fourteen to 21 named storms (winds of 39 mph or higher);

- Six to 10 of those could become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or higher);

- Three to six of those could be major (Category 3, 4 or 5; with winds of 111 mph or higher).

During the 2021 hurricane season, there were 21 named storms, seven of which were hurricanes, four that were Category 3 or stronger, and three that made landfall in Florida -- Elsa, Fred and Mindy.

Only two other Atlantic hurricane seasons have had more than 21 named storms (28 in 2005 and 30 in 2020).

Last July, Elsa brought hurricane-force winds to Barbados, passing over Haiti and Cuba and, for a while, was a threat to Key Biscayne and South Florida, until it veered to the Gulf side of the state.

There have been more than 100 named storms over the past five years.

NOAA’s outlook for the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, which extends from June 1 to Nov. 30, shows a 65% chance of an above-normal season, a 25% chance of a near-normal season and a 10% chance of a below-normal season.

NOAA says it provides its predictions with a 70% confidence.

Key Biscayne is in Evacuation Zone A.

Earlier this month, Fire and Rescue Chief Eric Lang spoke with the area's condo and apartment property owners and managers making sure their residents stay in touch with the Village Connect website to know where to get the latest information, whether it’s by VINS (Village Information Notification System), or posted flyers, or social or public media like Islander News, regarding evacuations and storm threats.

“Why is evacuating important in a high-rise?” Lang asked. “You’re going to lose water, lose your power, your sprinklers aren’t going to work after the emergency generators (are timed out), and the building itself may not be safe."

Also, the fact that emergency personnel wouldn't be able to respond if a mandatory evacuation order was in place.

The increased activity anticipated this hurricane season is attributed to the ongoing La Niña climate factor; warmer-than-average sea surface temperatures in the Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea; weaker tropical Atlantic trade winds and an enhanced west African monsoon.

NOAA’s outlook is for overall seasonal activity and is not a landfall forecast.

Among the enhancements this year to measure hurricane strength will be the addition of five Saildrone uncrewed surface vehicles which will coordinate for the first time with uncrewed ocean gliders, small aircraft drone systems and, of course, NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft.