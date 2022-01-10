Well, it’s that time of the decade.

The Village of Key Biscayne’s Charter Revision Commission meets Tuesday night to begin a three-month process that reviews some 25 pages of governmental procedures and demarcations, and suggests modifications, if any, to Council members in April.

The review is required at least every 10 years, ever since the initial Municipal Charter was adopted by voters on June 18, 1991 as the city became incorporated. That original committee was chaired by current Councilmember Luis Lauredo and included Betty Conroy-Sime, Michael Hill, Roberto Cambó and Ed Sawyer.

This time, second-term Council member Allison McCormick is responsible to lead the five-person commission, which includes notable residents with impressive backgrounds.

Those members are:

- Jud Kurlancheek, who spent 19 years as Key Biscayne’s Building, Zoning and Planning Director and is a licensed real estate agent with more than 40 years as a professional.

- Joe Rasco, a former Village mayor and Village Councilmember and now the Director of Internal Governmental Affairs for Miami-Dade County; he also represents District 7 on the Virginia Key Advisory Board.

- Marco Gomez, a veteran businessman, has been the manager/owner for Samana Properties LLC since 2008, promoting land sales in the Dominican Republic, and for 28 years was a high-level executive with Bank of America, serving as Country Manager for Venezuela and Chile.

- Jennifer Stearns Buttrick, an attorney who grew up on Key Biscayne, is the daughter of Eugene “Gene” Stearns, a legendary local trial lawyer who was instrumental in helping the Village become incorporated. She now serves a “of counsel” role at Stearns Weaver Miller.

One of those members will be elected Vice Chair at Tuesday night’s meeting, which begins at 7 in Council Chambers and is open to the public for comments (also on closed-circuit TV, Ch. 77).

“I’m not sure if there will be much detailed work that night, maybe some house cleaning, other responsibilities,” said Village Manager Steve Williamson.

The commission will meet twice a month for the first three months before the Council approves any potential amendment to go on the ballot at the next non-primary election, in August or November. November is preferred since more people vote then.

Williamson’s guess on the number of possible amendments?

“Maybe three, five, seven, which would be substantial,” he said. “It’s an important (part of our government), similar to how a constitution is set up. This is how the Village government is set up, and we have a good, solid committee in place, and the Council to direct it forward.”

The first Charter Revision Commission met in 1997, when 23 amendments were ultimately approved by the electorate. The Village Council approved one additional amendment.

Charter revisions also took place in 2002, when five of 23 amendments approved, in 2007, when two of two amendments were approved, and in 2012, when five of six amendments approved.

Members of the public may attend Tuesday’s meeting in person or remotely by calling (305) 365-7569 and entering Zoom Meeting ID 231 627 8415 followed by two # signs. There is no participant ID.