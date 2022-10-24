"A dream you dream alone is only a dream. A dream you dream together is reality."

Yoko Ono probably wasn't thinking about Key Biscayne's future when she uttered that quote, but it epitomizes the three-year endeavor by the Village's Strategic Vision Board and the response from residents and city officials who have suggested some tweaks along the way.

During the last Village Council meeting, Vision Board Chair Mario Garcia-Serra presented a comprehensive volume of proposed concepts from his team and that of a professional consultant firm, showing what overall changes could be made with the thoughts of resiliency and preserving and/or enhancing the beauty of the island at the forefront.

Among the suggestions in the Vision Plan -- once called "2040" –are elevated roads, "living" seawalls, and elevated buildings connected with others for convenient mobility, with an under-storage area that would accommodate an abundance of parking.

"People talk about things, maybe some being crazy (suggestions)," Garcia-Serra said, "but you had incorporation, and people thought that was crazy. We had the Village Green, and people said the same. The Community Center ... the Freebee (on-demand transit vehicles), the schools … They all became reality."

He said the Vision Plan Board hosted two dozen public meetings, including a week-long double dose of charrettes (intense designing) earlier this year. There also were some 7,000 visitors to the official website and 700 elaborate surveys turned in by residents.

"I think you (all) did an amazing job and I applaud your efforts," said Mayor Mike Davey, overseeing his final Village Council meeting after serving two consecutive four-year terms.

Garcia-Serra said there were three challenge areas when it came to assembling the building blocks:

A). Resiliency, or ways to prevent or minimize flooding from storm surge or beach erosion;

B). Place and design, or “how this place is going to look when new construction happens, and guard against overdevelopment and (further) density, and keep it the small-town feel we have now," he said.

C). Quality of life, keeping in mind the schools, the traffic and crime prevention.

Councilman Ed London asked Garcia-Serra what his best estimate would be, say, for ideas that could become reality over the next 20 years, to which he replied "$100 million." The total output for the consultant firm comes to $164,000, Garcia-Serra said.

Mayor Davey asked Garcia-Serra to clarify some misinformation being tossed around, like "tearing down all commercial buildings."

Garcia-Serra said some buildings do outgrow their usefulness and eventually begin deteriorating.

"But some property owners want to redevelop ... and when that happens, that's when it should be elevated and connected ... let's design it right when the time comes around," he said.

"There is no need to build bigger, or denser, than what is permitted today," Garcia-Serra added. "We now have a Vision Plan to guide us for the next 30 years."