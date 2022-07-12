Key Biscayne and Key West always have been popular destinations to visit during the summer and that includes refugees coming onshore at both locations.

A handful of boat arrivals that resulted in 71 detainees just in the past week by the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, with help from the U.S. Coast Guard Southeast and other law enforcement agencies.

The latest incident came at Crandon Park early Tuesday, when 25 refugees were detained after apparently being dropped off of a fishing boat in Biscayne Bay, perhaps as early as 5:30 a.m. A child and pregnant woman were part of the group.

According to Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar with the Border Patrol, it was deemed a "maritime smuggling event." He said the case remains under investigation.

It was a case of bad timing, if anything. Miami-Dade Police and Key Biscayne officers already were poised on the Rickenbacker Causeway to conduct the first test of peloton group cyclists using a traffic lane while safely being protected by police.

Monday, two incidents in the Florida Keys involved Cuban refugees. The first accounted for nine Cuban migrants who were taken into Border Patrol custody after making landfall in the Marquesas Keys, 20 miles west of Key West. That group was stranded on an island and rescued by U.S. Coast Guard Southeast partners.

Then, at noon, Miami Sector Border Patrol agents responded a second migrant landing where 16 were detained after arriving on a fishing vessel, the Monica, near Grassy Key.

Five days ago, at 3 a.m., Border Patrol agents and law enforcement partners responded to a maritime smuggling event that made landfall in Gulf Stream, where six migrants of six mixed nationalities (including Dominican Republic, Haiti and Brazil) were taken into federal custody.

The previous day, Border Patrol agents and Coast Guard responded to another migrant landing in Key West, where 15 Cuban nationals were taken into custody after arriving on a homemade vessel. Three of those suffered from dehydration and were taken to a hospital.

At least two rudely constructed vessels -- one made of Styrofoam -- have washed ashore on Key Biscayne this year, indicating the chain of those fleeing their native countries -- whether it's Cuba, Haiti or other territories -- appears to be growing.

Last August, a group of 42 Haitian migrants were taken into custody after coming ashore on Key Biscayne.

Even before this latest wave of departures, the U.S. Coast Guard District 7 crews have reportedly interdicted 9,781 migrants since Oct. 1, and 25 of those were taken into federal custody.