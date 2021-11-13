290 Harbor property sells for $11.35 million, 6 percent under list price

A 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom Key Biscayne home, sitting on a 20,000 Sq. Ft. waterfront lot, has sold for $11.35 million. The home was built in 1954, renovated in 1974 and expanded in 1993.

The home, which last sold for $1.52 million in 1991, was first listed in January 2019 for $11.85 million. In September of 2020, the price was dropped to $10,995 million, with the price changing in March to 2021 for $11.995, according to realtor.com records.

According to the South Florida Business Journal, the home was sold by 290 Harbor Drive Corp., managed by Silvia Novick of North Bay Village. The report lists the buyer as Aventura-based Kawa Capital Management, managed by Coral Gables attorney Marc L. Faust.

Both buyer and seller were represented by Judy Zeder of the Jills Zeder Group at Coldwell Banker in Coral Gables.