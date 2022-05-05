Fishing tournament

The best catch in the boy’s division of the Chief Harmon Memorial Children’s Fishing Tournament was won by Austin Tellam. The annual tournament was held last weekend with sunny skies and perfect fishing conditions.

St. Agnes Spring Ball

Trees aren’t free

Three men were caught allegedly taking palm trees from the Crandon Boulevard median on the afternoon of March 5.

A Crandon Park employee spotted the men loading the trees into a pickup. The men told police they thought that since the median was public property and there were no signs saying they couldn’t take plants they were allowed to do so. The park employee said he would press charges.

Bill Hardie

By Darrell Nicholson (excerpt)

At seven o’clock in the morning, Bill Hardie walks out his front door and heads for “home” — the local tennis courts.

As if it were his living room sofa, the 72-year-old man takes a seat at the shaded table on the Calusa Park courts, puffing a cigar and greeting players with a hello and a smile. He’s been there every morning, from September to June, for 11 years. “I know just about everyone here,” says Hardie with a grin. “And everyone knows me.”

Nearly everyone who’s ever held a racquet on Key Biscayne has shared a laugh with the likable fellow, and many learned their first strokes under his direction. During his 36 years (22 as a tennis pro) on Key Biscayne, he’s seen a generation of players grow up on the courts here, people who now return with children or even grandchildren of their own.

“I’ll see people, people who I haven’t seen in years, and one of the first things they’ll ask me is, ‘How’s Bill Hardie doing, is he still teaching tennis?’ ” said John Festa, who first learned tennis from Hardie when he was a pro at the Royal Biscayne Hotel 13 years ago.

Sure enough, Hardie is there, sometimes long before the first rays of morning sun have filtered through the Australian pines surrounding the courts. He cleans the courts, straightens the umbrellas shading the tables, and adjusts the nets. If something’s missing or in need of repair, he’ll soon be on the phone with Dade County, making sure everything is taken care of.

“A lot of people think I get paid for this, but I don’t,” said Hardie. “It’s something I do because I enjoy it.” As he speaks he can’t help but follow the ball on a nearby court.

Exploring the bond between dolphin and human

Perhaps no animal inspires human imagination as much as the porpoise. With its enigmatic smile, its playful ways and its relative tolerance for us and our awkward probing, the porpoise — or dolphin — has long been considered by humans to have a special place in its inhuman heart for us.

Recently, Key Biscayne resident Lynda Green decided to find out on her own if that were true. To that end, she enrolled at the Dolphin Research Center on Grassy Key, where she spent a week in the life of a dolphin — swimming with them, learning with them, teaching them, and communicating with them.

While at the Center, Green was able to observe the well-known bond that exists among members of a dolphin society, or “pod”.

And what of the bond between dolphins and humans? For Green there is no doubt. “They’re as attracted to us as we are to them,” she says firmly.

Yacht club tennis finals

Some 30 spectators were on hand to watch as Jack Macia fought off Ernesto “Neco” Alvarez in the exciting climax to the three-day championship tournament of the Yacht Club’s men’s singles “shoot-out.”

Macia won the first set 7-5 and gave a repeat performance in the second set 7-5 to sweep the match in consecutive sets in the tournament organized by Mark Yehle.

Cyclist assaulted by bus driver

Jonathan Lewis, 29, of Coral Gables told police he was riding his bike east on Rickenbacker Causeway near the Seaquarium when a Metro-Dade bus pulled out in front of him, causing him and another vehicle to veer into the middle lane in order to avoid a collision.

Lewis told police he made an obscene gesture at the bus driver, who then threw a container at Lewis that apparently contained soda, striking him with the contents.