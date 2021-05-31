Today may mark the unofficial start to summer, and while many Floridians are off from work this Monday, today it's truly a day to honor those who died fighting for our country.

For 153 years, the U.S. has celebrated Memorial Day and in 2021, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued a proclamation "in recognition of all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation."

DeSantis has asked all Florida residents to pause for a moment of silence at 3 p.m. Monday, in honor of Memorial Day.

He’s also directed all national and state flags to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to noon on Monday, “in memory of the fallen heroes of our Armed Forces,” according to his proclamation.

Florida is home to more than 1.5 million veterans.

On this day, we salute - and thank - the Key Biscayne American Legion Richard L. Cromartie Post 374 and Auxiliar who all year long looks to provide opportunities to support veterans, like the tradition of hosting veterans from Miami’s VA hospital to a day of food, fellowship, and fishing in scenic Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park.

The events, held several times a year, give men and women who sacrificed for their country a chance to get outdoors and out of the clinical setting of the VA, where they share stories with each other and volunteers from throughout the community

To read Gov. DeSantis full proclamation, click here.

Islander News staff offer prayers of comfort to all who lost relatives and friends on behalf of our freedom.