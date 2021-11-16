30-slots left for Village's Wednesday pediatric vaccination event

Vaccines for children ages 5-11 will be available at the next Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County pop-up event this Wednesday, Nov. 17 at the Key Biscayne Community Center.

As of Tuesday evening, 30 slots were still available for the pediatric Covid vaccine.

You must have an appointment for that age group. To book an appointment, click here.

The time slots for those ages 5-11 is from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. only.

Pfizer vaccines for those 12 and older, including boosters, will be administered from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and no appointment is needed. Please bring your vaccination certificate.

The site is open to both residents and non-residents.

Also, the free Curative rapid testing site in the Village Green is open. To book an appointment, click here.

Not in a rush? The Curative site at Calusa Park will offer testing with 2- to 3-day results.