We could not say that Novecento, the Argentine bistro that has become a brand in various cities around the world, is turning 30 without noting that this anniversary is a tribute to its history.

It was 1990 in the Argentine province of Córdoba when Héctor Rolotti and Javier Cividini, childhood friends, unknowingly undertook journeys that would change their lives forever. Héctor chose New York. Javier left for St. Johns, Virgin Islands. They had not seen each other for a long time, and neither of them was aware of the other's plans, when they set out on an adventure that year.

After moving through life for a few months, Rolotti decided to start a gastronomic business. He opened a cafe with some fast-food options, and he named it after one of his favorite films, “Novecento,” by Bernardo Bertolucci and starring Robert De Niro and Gerard Depardieu.

The place quickly found its place with a menu of Argentine cuisine, and in a few years it made a place among the international bistros of New York.

Many years passed when Javier and Claudia Cividini decided that St. Johns time was running out. They left a successful Morgan’s Mango restaurant and set sail for Miami with their two children. They settled in Key Biscayne and opened AdGustum, a food place, specializing in steaks.

Like any client looking for something to eat,” Rolotti entered the business and met Cividini. “I had no idea about his life, and he had no idea about mine. We were surprised to see each other after such a long time.”

The friends decided after a while to start working together.

Soon enough, Javier left AdGustum and joined Novecento, which already had more than one restaurant in Miami. They shared some years at the Novecento in Miami Beach and in Brickell, then decided to partner up and open one in Key Biscayne.

It opened in December 2010. “It was a great bet and since we opened we felt that we had been successful,” Cividini recalled. “We look for a different proposal from the beginning, where people know that they can come until late. And if they want to stay talking and having a drink, they can also do it. If we have to go, we are not going to ask people to leave.”

That became a signature trait of what Rolotti brought to the establishment. Today, his photo is in the center of the room in the Key Biscayne restaurant.

The unexpected death of Rolotti in India was a major blow to Novecento. A partner, strategist and great friend was now gone.

“It was a very big blow,” Cividini said. “We didn't know how to go on without him. Héctor was very clear about what he wanted. It was very simple. Every time someone raised a situation with him, he would say, ‘Let's do this’ and then tell you what to do.”

This 30th anniversary offers a great opportunity to recognize Rolotti as an entrepreneur and a friend.

The anniversary also is a way to leave behind the difficult days of the pandemic; a birthday celebration that will fill the place with energy. This is how it will be this December 31st, with a New Year’s Eve Party at the restaurant that will feature live music, DJs and a great atmosphere.

It will be a night to remember how it began and all the great moments it has seen. It will also honor friendship, a specialty that is never lacking on the Novecento menu.

