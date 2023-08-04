$3000 burglary, DUI arrest, and construction debris fire among recent KB police activity

Here is a summary of incidents and actions taken by the Key Biscayne Police Department during the period of July 17 to July 30.

These incidents were taken from the department’s logs.

July 17, 2023

While on patrol overnight, officers discovered a front door open at the 700 block of Fernwood Road. Officers contacted the homeowner, and they closed the door.

The complainant contacted police and advised they lost a pair of earrings during a stay at the Ritz Carlton, located at 455 Grand Bay Drive. The complainant requested a police report. A case number was issued.

The complainant at the 200 block Crandon Boulevard contacted police regarding property damage to a vehicle. The incident was documented.

The complainant at the 400 block of Crandon Boulevard contacted police regarding a civil matter with his prior child caretaker. The incident was documented, and a case card was issued.

Officers contacted a suspicious male at the 100 block of Crandon Boulevard. A records check revealed the male was negative. The male was issued a trespass warning.

KBPD officers responded to the 700 block of Harbor Drive regarding a noise complaint. Officers contacted the homeowner and issued a verbal warning.

July 18, 2023

Police units were dispatched to the 10 block of Grand Bay Estates Circle regarding a juvenile who left their residence without parental permission. Units saturated the area but were unable to locate the child. This was not the first time this has occurred. Detectives were contacted and a B.O.L.O. was issued. The juvenile did return home at approximately 4:40 a.m. The child was in good health and advised they were at a friend’s home.

While on patrol, officers conducted a traffic stop at the 400 block Ridgewood Road. Officers contacted the driver, who they had recognized from a prior stop. A records check revealed the driver had a suspended license five times. The driver was taken into custody and transported to TGK Jail for booking.

Units were dispatched in emergency mode to a vehicle fire in the parking lot of 260 Crandon Boulevard. On arrival, KBFD extinguished the fire. The owner was on scene and stated the vehicle was having mechanical issues. No one was injured in the fire.

Officers contacted the occupant of a suspicious vehicle at the 600 block of Grapetree Drive. The driver advised they arrived early for work, as they wanted to avoid traffic.

KBPD units were advised of a suspicious vehicle driving around the 600 block of Crandon Boulevard. Officers located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. The occupants in the vehicle were interviewed and a records check revealed they were not wanted. A field interview contact was completed.

Police officers contacted two individuals with dogs on the beach. The owners stated the dogs were for emotional support. Officers advised them of the Village ordinance and proceeded to give a warning.

July 19, 2023

The complainant at the 100 block of Ocean Lane Drive contacted police regarding a box truck striking the corner of the guard house. Officers completed a report and issued a case card.

KBPD units were dispatched to the 100 block of Sunrise Drive regarding reports of loud noise and music. On arrival, officers did not hear any music, but could hear people talking. Officers contacted the owner and advised them of the call and the Village ordinance. A verbal warning was issued.

While on patrol overnight, officers discovered a garage door completely open with an unlocked vehicle inside at the 200 block of Knollwood Drive. Officers attempted to contact the homeowner. There was no response. Officers provided a crime opportunity notice.

Police officers were dispatched to a business alarm at the 300 block of Crandon Boulevard. On arrival, officers contacted the manager, who advised the alarm was set off accidentally.

The complainant at the 100 block of Ocean Lane Drive contacted police regarding an alerted check being deposited. Officers documented the incident and issued a case card.

Officers were dispatched to a business alarm at Amerant Bank, located at 200 Crandon Boulevard. The bank was checked, and all appeared secure.

July 20, 2023

KBPD units contacted a driver at the 70 block of Crandon Boulevard who needed assistance. Officers provided assistance and the driver left.

While on patrol, officers conducted a vehicle stop at Crandon Boulevard & East Heather Drive. Officers contacted the driver and conducted a records check. The check revealed multiple suspensions. Officers placed the driver into custody. A vehicle inventory revealed marijuana. The driver was charged accordingly and transported to TGK Jail for booking.

Police were dispatched to the 200 block of Westwood Drive regarding reports of kids knocking on the doors of homes and running away. Officers circulated the area and were unable to locate any such activity.

July 21, 2023

While on patrol overnight, officers observed a fire emanating from a construction debris pile at the 50 block of Cape Florida Drive . Officers attempted to extinguish the fire with an extinguisher but were unable to do so. KBFD was requested and they put out the fire.

While on patrol, officers conducted a records check of a vehicle at the 3000 block of Rickenbacker Causeway. The check revealed the owner had an outstanding warrant out of Monroe County. Officers conducted a traffic stop and contacted the driver. The driver was the owner of the vehicle. A records check confirmed the warrant. The driver was taken into custody and transported to TGK Jail.

Detectives contacted a female who had stolen from Golden Hog, located at 91 Harbor Drive, on more than one occasion. The female repaid the items and was issued a trespass warning.

Units were dispatched to a residential alarm at the 1000 block of Mariner Drive. Officers contacted the daughter on the telephone. She advised they were having issues with a sensor. The home was checked, and all was secure.

KBPD officers responded to a disturbance at the Ritz Carlton, located at 455 Grand Bay Drive. Officers contacted a female and staff. The female advised she had a verbal altercation with her boyfriend, who had left. Officers documented the incident, and the female was trespass warned from the property.

July 22, 2023

Police officers were dispatched to the 200 block of West Enid Drive regarding reports of loud noise and music. Officers did not hear any violations. Officers contacted the homeowner and advised her of the call.

The complainant at the 300 block of Galen Drive contacted police regarding males yelling. Officers were pointed to a parking lot and the males were gone on arrival.

KBPD units were dispatched to the 200 block of Harbor Court regarding a noise complaint. Officers contacted the owner and issued a verbal warning.

Officers responded to a residential alarm at the 700 block Allendale Road. The home was checked, and all appeared secure.

Police were dispatched to the CVS, located at 726 Crandon Boulevard, regarding a customer dispute. Officers contacted both parties and the dispute was resolved.

Units responded to a business alarm inside of the Ritz Carlton, located at 455 Grand Bay Drive. The business was checked, and all appeared secure.

July 23, 2023

KBPD officers responded to a residential alarm at the 200 block of Hampton Lane. The home was checked, and all appeared secure.

While on patrol overnight, officers discovered a vehicle left open at the 100 block of Cape Florida Drive. Officers completed a crime opportunity notice.

While conducting beach patrol, officers encountered an individual with a dog on the beach. Officers contacted the dog owner and issued a written warning.

Police units were contacted regarding found property at the CVS, located at 726 Crandon Boulevard. Officers retrieved the property and completed a report. The items were placed into evidence for safekeeping.

While on patrol, officers observed a vehicle swerving and colliding with other vehicles at Crandon Boulevard & Harbor Drive. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver was contacted. Officers determined the driver was impaired and he was taken into custody for D.U.I. The driver was transported to TGK Jail.

July 24, 2023

While on patrol, officers observed a suspicious BMW at the 200 block of Island Drive. Officers attempted a traffic stop and the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed. A B.O.L.O. was issued.

KBPD units were dispatched to the 500 block of Ocean Drive regarding a dog left inside an unattended vehicle. Officers contacted the owner, who advised they were moving vehicles and placed the dog in one car, while moving the other.

July 25, 2023

Officers responded to the 200 block of Crandon Boulevard regarding a disturbance. Officers contacted all involved parties. The disturbance was over music playing loudly in a nearby cabana. The male from the cabana advised they were leaving. No further action was necessary.

Police officers responded to a residential alarm at the 30 block of Cape Florida Drive. The home was checked, and all appeared secure.

While on patrol overnight, officers observed a gate to a residence at the 100 block of Woodcrest Lane left open. Officers completed a crime opportunity notice.

KBPD units were dispatched to construction workers blocking the roadway of the 400 block of South Mashta Drive with their vehicles. Officers observed the workers, and they were not blocking the roadway.

Police officers responded to the 600 block of Crandon Boulevard regarding a traffic accident. Officers contacted the involved parties and completed a traffic crash investigation.

Units were dispatched to the 200 block of Knollwood Drive regarding a stolen vehicle. Officers contacted the victim, who advised his 2019 Lamborghini was stolen from his driveway. The victim provided officers with tracking information for his vehicle. The vehicle was in Miramar. The victim did state his keys and other items were stolen on Saturday in Coral Gables, but he did not make a report.

July 26, 2023

FWC requested assistance from KBPD at the 400 block of West Matheson Drive regarding a lobster violation. Two males were placed into custody and FWC handled the incident.

Officers contacted a suspicious vehicle with its lights on at the 20 block of Harbor Point. The occupant of the vehicle was hired as security. A records check was conducted, and no further action was taken.

Units were dispatched to the 700 block of Woodcrest Road regarding a disturbance. Officers contacted both parties and the disturbance was resolved.

KBPD officers responded to a residential alarm at the 200 block of Knollwood Drive. Officers contacted the dog walker, who advised it was set off accidentally.

The complainant at the 600 block of Glenridge Road contacted police and advised that their scooter, valued at $300, was taken some time in the last three weeks. Officers completed a theft report and issued a case card.

Police units were dispatched to the CVS, located at 726 Crandon Boulevard, regarding a theft. Officers contacted management, who advised an unknown person attempted to take $700 worth of items. The store employee confronted the person, and they fled without the items prior to police arrival. CVS signed a non-prosecution form. A case card was issued.

July 27, 2023

Officers contacted a male at the 400 block of Crandon Boulevard on a county bus, who was refusing to pay the fare. The male was asked to depart the bus, and he complied.

Units were contacted by the complainant at the 600 block of South Mashta Drive regarding a burglary. The complainant advised on 7.26.23 an unknown person(s) entered the office trailer and removed 6 light fixtures valued at $3,000.00. Detectives were notified and will conduct the follow-up.

July 28, 2023

KBPD officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Crandon Boulevard regarding a minor traffic accident. Units contacted the involved parties and completed a traffic crash investigation.

The complainant at the 200 block of Galen Drive contacted police to file a theft report. The complainant advised, while at the Ritz Carlton yesterday, their wallet was taken. A case card was issued.

Police were dispatched to the Mashta Bridge regarding a group of kids fishing. Officers contacted the kids and advised them of the Village ordinance.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Ocean Lane Drive regarding a group of juveniles trespassing on the private pool and beach area. Units circulated the area but were unable to locate anyone.

KBPD units responded to a residential alarm at the 300 block of Pacific Road. On arrival, the owner was contacted, and the home was checked. All appeared secure.

Police officers responded to the 300 block of Caribbean Road regarding a vehicle alarm. Officers contacted the owner, who advised the alarm went off accidentally.

July 29, 2023

While patrolling overnight, officers contacted a male at the Silver Sands Resort, located at 301 Ocean Drive. The male was not a guest and could not provide a name of someone at the resort. A records check was conducted, and a trespass warning was issued.

KBPD assisted MDFD with a female who was passed out at Bill Baggs State Park. The female was transported by MDFR to Mercy Hospital.

The complainant at the 200 block of West Enid Drive contacted police requesting a report for damage to her front door. The complainant advised the damage was caused by an unknown juvenile(s).

July 30, 2023

KBPD units responded to the 400 block of Ridgewood Road regarding reports of loud music and noise. Officers circulated the area and did not observe a violation.

Units responded to the 200 block of Greenwood Drive regarding reports of loud music and noise. Officers circulated the area and did not observe a violation. The homeowner was contacted and advised of the noise ordinance.

Police officers were dispatched to a residential alarm at the 500 block of Satinwood Drive. Officers contacted the housekeeper, who advised the alarm was set off accidentally.

KBPD units were dispatched to a residential alarm at the 100 block of Woodcrest Lane. Officers contacted the homeowner, and he advised the alarm activated accidentally.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Sunrise Drive regarding a disturbance between neighbors. The disturbance was the result of a party and officers received conflicting statements. The disturbance was documented, and detectives will conduct a follow-up.

While on patrol, officers conducted a records check of an out of state tag at Crandon Boulevard & Sonesta Drive. The check revealed it was not assigned to the vehicle. Officers conducted a traffic stop and contacted the driver. The check revealed the driver had a suspended license and the vehicle was stolen. The driver was taken into custody and transported to TGK Jail for booking.

