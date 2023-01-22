36th International Hispanic Theatre Festival Returning to Miami This July

Making its awaited return this 2023 is the month-long International Hispanic Theatre Festival (IHTF), held in Key Biscayne and other parts of Miami.

In a collaboration between Teatro Avante, Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts and Miami-Dade County Auditorium, the renowned IHTF of Miami will be celebrating its 36th season this summer.

Bringing acclaimed theatre groups from across Latin America, Spain, and the United States, the festival will definitely present a varied season for Miami audiences. It includes 7 productions from 6 countries: Argentina, Chile, Spain, United States, Puerto Rico, and Uruguay. Performances will be in Spanish, two with English subtitles and one bilingual.

Performances will be on Thursdays or Fridays through Sundays. The festival will open at Miami-Dade County Auditorium’s On.Stage Black Box Theatre on friday, July 8th at 8:30 p.m. with Are You There, Bette Davis? (Uruguay). Later, it will open at the Adrienne Arsht Center’s Carnival Studio Theater with Brief Encounters with Repulsive Men (Chile), on Friday, July 15, at 8:30 p.m.

Events will be held at various venues in Miami-Dade County, including the Adrienne Arsht Center’s Carnival Studio Theater and Miami-Dade County Auditorium’s On.Stage Black Box Theatre.

The festival will also hold events at the Key Biscayne Community Center, including the popular International Children’s Day celebration, on Saturday, July 16 at 5:00 p.m. The event will also be held at MDCA’s On.Stage Black Box Theatre, on Sunday, July 17, from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m.

The Festival will also feature an "Educational Component," with Beatriz J. Rizk, Ph.D directing forums immediately after each opening and theatre workshops.

Immediately before the opening performance of Mejor Me Callo at the Carnival Studio Theater on Thursday, July 28, the Festival will present Mexican award-winning actor Adriana Barraza with the Life Achievement in the Performing Awards Award.

The Festival poster was designed by Mexican artist, Adriana Torres, and the International Children’s Day poster was designed by Christoper Ricardo Romero, described as a “brave fighter from the Live Like Bella Childhood Cancer Foundation.”

Program

Friday & Saturday, July 8 & 9 - 8:30 pm / Sunday, July 10 - 5:00 pm

Montevideo, URUGUAY

Are You There, Bette Davis? / Bette Davis, estás ahí?

Written & Directed by Domingo Milesi

MDCA’s On.Stage Black Box Theatre, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami

Tickets: 305.547.5414 / Ticketmaster: 1.800. 745-3000

www.MiamiDadeCountyAuditorium.org

Thursday, Friday & Saturday, July 14, 15 & 16 | 8:30 pm

MURATICA TEATRO, Badajoz, Extremadura, SPAIN

Scorpion or The Ceremony / Escorpión o La ceremonia

by José Antonio Lucía, directed by Román Podolsky

MDCA’s On.Stage Black Box Theatre, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami

Tickets: 305.547.5414 / Ticketmaster: 1.800. 745-3000

www.MiamiDadeCountyAuditorium.org

Friday & Saturday, July 15 & 16 | 8:30 pm

Sunday, July 17 | 5:00pm

FUNDACIÓN FESTIVAL INTERNACIONAL TEATRO A MIL, Santiago, CHILE

Brief Encounters with Repulsive Men / Encuentros breves con hombres repulsivos

Adapted & Directed by Daniel Veronese

(Based upon ‘Brief Interviews with Hideous Men’ by David Foster Wallace.)

Carnival Studio Theater, Adrienne Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami

Tickets: 305.949-6722 / 1. 866.949-6722 (toll-free) / www.arshtcenter.org

Saturday, July 16 | 5:00 pm – Key Biscayne Community Center

INTERNATIONAL CHILDREN’S DAY

SOCIETY OF THE EDUCATIONAL ARTS, Inc., New York & CONECTA MIAMI ARTS, Miami, U.S.A.

FRIDA’s COLORS / Los colores de Frida

Written & Directed by Manuel Moran

Free admission & parking

Key Biscayne Community Center

Sunday, July 17 | 2:00 - 6:00 pm – MDCA’s Mid-Stage Theatre

INTERNATIONAL CHILDREN’S DAY

SOCIETY OF THE EDUCATIONAL ARTS, Inc., New York & CONECTA MIAMI ARTS, Miami, U.S.A.

FRIDA’s COLORS / Los colores de Frida

Written & Directed by Manuel Moran

2:00 – 3:00 pm – Arts and crafts, rides and distribution of combo meals

3:00 – 4:00 pm – Workshops: painting & puppetry

4:00 - 5:00 pm - Workshop: music/percussion

5:00 – 6:00 pm – Performance: FRIDA’S COLORS (See Saturday, July 16)

Free admission and parking.

MDCA’s Mid-Stage Theatre, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami

Tickets: 305.547.5414 / Ticketmaster: 1.800. 745-3000

www.MiamiDadeCountyAuditorium.org

Friday & Saturday. July 22 & 23| 8:30 pm / Sunday, July 24| 5:00 pm

EL BALCÓN DE MEURSAULT, Caba, ARGENTINA

BROKEN / Rota

by Natalia Villamil. Directed by Mariano Stolkiner

(In Spanish with English subtitles)

Carnival Studio Theater, Adrienne Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami

Tickets: 305.949-6722 / 1. 866.949-6722 (toll-free) / www.arshtcenter.org

Friday & Saturday, July 22 & 23 | 8:30 pm / Sunday, July 24 | 5:00 pm

ENTRETENIMIENTO EDUCATIVO, Inc., San Juan, PUERTO RICO

QUÍNTUPLES / Quintuplets

by Luis Rafael Sánchez. Directed by Emineh de Lourdes.

MDCA’s Mid-Stage Theatre, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami

Tickets: 305.547.5414 / Ticketmaster: 1.800. 745-3000

www.MiamiDadeCountyAuditorium.org

Thursday, Friday & Saturday, - July 28, 29 & 30 | 8:30 pm / Sunday, July 31 | 5:00 pm

TEATRO AVANTE | Miami, U.S.A.

I’VE BETTER SHUT UP / Mejor me callo (Estreno Mundial)

by Abel González Melo. Directed by Mario Ernesto Sánchez

Carnival Studio Theater

(In Spanish with English subtitles)

Carnival Studio Theater, Adrienne Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami

Tickets: 305.949-6722 / 1. 866.949-6722 (toll-free) / www.arshtcenter.org

Information about venues, parking, and accessibility:

Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County Carnival Studio Theater

1300 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami

www.arshtcenter.org

Tickets: $35.00

$25.00 – Seniors, students & special persons

(Includes $4 facility fee & 15% handling fee)

305.949.6722 / 1.866.949.6722 (toll-free) / www.arshtcenter.org

Parking: www.arshtcenter.org/parking / 305.949.6722.

Miami-Dade County Auditorium On.Stage Black Box & Mid-Stage Theatres

2901 W. Flagler St., Miami

Tickets: $35 (includes a $3 theatre charge)

(Ticketmaster charges are not included).

305. 547-5414 / www.MiamiDadeCountyAuditorium.org

Free Parking.

Key Biscayne Community Center 10 Village Green Way, Key Biscayne

Free admission & parking

The 36th International Hispanic Theatre Festival of Miami offers wheelchair accessibility at all venues. Some productions are performed in Spanish with English subtitles. To request materials in accessible format, sign language interpreters, and/or any disability accommodation, please contact Teatro Avante at: 305.445 8877 or info@teatroavante.org at least five days prior to the event. TTY users may also dial 711 (Florida Relay Service).

For more information about the IHTF, visit Teatro Avante’s website or click here.