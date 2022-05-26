Pankey Institute

The Pankey Institute for advanced dental education celebrated the opening of their 12,000 square foot facility at 240 Crandon Blvd. The renowned institute was previously located in downtown Miami at the Dupont Plaza. Dr. Gallagher is on the Institute’s board of directors.

Burger King

Key Biscayne will have its own weekend Burger King starting this Saturday. The Burger King Mobile Restaurant Division has announced Key Biscayne as the location for one of its new mobile units—a complete Burger King restaurant in a computerized, recreational type-vehicle.

The Burger King Express unit will be located at Crandon Arcade, 180 Crandon Blvd.

Marathon runners

Overcast weather and relatively cool temperatures helped runners on their way at Saturday’s Orange Bowl Marathon. Among the 1,200 runners were two Key Biscayners—Louis Archambeau and Dave Maichack, both of whom finished in the top 250.

Mr. Archambeau reported that his only problem occurred when the cruise ship Scandinavian Sun started up to head out of port. Fumes from the ship blew into the faces of runners who were by then on MacArthur Causeway.

Mr. Archambeau finished 236th with a time of 3:33:30 and Mr. Maichack finished a few runners behind him in 249th place, with a 3:35:11.

Sales record

Harbor Point Investments has sold 490 Matheson Drive for $1.5 million, the highest price ever recorded for a Key Biscayne single-family home.

The 1.2 acre tract includes a three-bedroom home on Biscayne Bay and a boat house on Hurricane Harbor. Preferred Homes/Crandon Realty, Inc. was the sole brokerage firm involved in the transaction.

Romance of Cape Florida

Writer Jim Woodman, author of the book,“Key Biscayne, The Romance of Cape Florida,” addressed a packed meeting of the Key Biscayne Rotary Club last Friday morning at the Sonesta Beach Hotel.

Mr. Woodman, who lived on the Island in the ’50s and ’60s, highlighted Key Biscayne’s rich history, including visits by John Cabot and Ponce de Leon, and of Harney’s Dragoons and the Key’s Fort Bankhead.

“There is a century-old map where all Dade County is labeled Key Biscayne Bluff,” Mr. Woodman said as he recounted tales of Cape Florida Lighthouse and other Island yarns.

Devaney scores

Neil Devaney, a sophomore at Trinity School, scored two goals in a bitterly contested game against Palmer on Thursday in which Palmer won 6-2. Neil is a center forward on the Trinity team, and fellow Key Biscayner Carlos Rosales is a right wing.

Junior Olympic diver

Nicole Earl, a 14-year-old student at Ponce de Leon, was recently rated to go to the state Junior Olympics after earning a first place in the 3-meter and a third place in the 1-meter diving competitions at the Justus diving meet in Orlando. Nicole, who has been diving for three years, is on the University of Miami Hurricanes team.

Coalition of citizens

Members of the community met Tuesday in a classroom at the Key Biscayne Community School to discuss the Island’s short-term problems. The meeting included a cross-section of community members ranging in age from the 30s to 70s – condominium- and house-owners, members of the Taxpayers Association, the Chamber of Commerce, Key Biscayners for a Responsive Government and some long-time residents. They found they could agree on what Key Biscayne needed, whether or not they could agree on the most expeditious form of government to attain these goals.

Serving as monitor was attorney Gene Stearns, who called the meeting and initiated the idea of forming a temporary coalition of residents named the Key Biscayne Study Group in order to create an environment for intelligent discussion between what are sometimes warring factions of the community.

“Let’s concentrate on the issues that unite us,” said Sylvia Iriondo.

Students bury time capsule

A group of students from the Key Biscayne Community School congregated underneath the west end of the William Powell Bridge Friday afternoon to bury a time capsule. Principal Betty Carrroll threw the first dirt on the red metal box, which had been sealed with epoxy. Bulldozers then covered it with several feet of earth. The surface will be asphalted as part of a turnaround underpath.

A lively discussion ensued as to when the time capsule should be uncovered, with most students favoring waiting only 10 years.