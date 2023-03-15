If Key Biscayne officials have their way, the third time won't be a charm for e-bike and motorized scooter operators who continually disobey rules by riding across turf and grass in Village parks.

Council members Tuesday night passed a first reading of an ordinance to raise fines to $500 for the third offense, following the initial $75 and $175 fines (those still below the state maximum of $180) that went into effect earlier this year.

Councilman Ed London made the motion to increase the penalty and Allison McCormick seconded it, hoping to send a message to parents that enough is enough.

Meanwhile, the idea of banning such devices -- even for a short time, Councilman Fernando Vazquez suggested, until more data is collected -- also appeared to pick up steam after a couple of parents pleaded their case while speaking of recent near tragedies.

Key Biscayne Police Chief Frank Sousa said he has noticed a great deal of improvement after his officers have handed out more than 70 citations. None were for second offenses, as far as he could recall.

But, McCormick said she wished she had seen more improvement by now, especially on interior streets and along Crandon Boulevard, which is regulated by Miami-Dade County.

"I'm just not seeing it," she said.

She recently witnessed a couple of girls swerving on the street until they got to Village Green, where police officers were stationed, and then went back to doing the same thing after passing that area.

McCormick didn't think a $500 fine would be immediately effective at this point because there had not been any second offenders yet, but still cast a "yes" vote.

Councilman Brett Moss, who cast the only "no" vote in the 6-1 decision, felt the Council was "dragging its feet."

In January, he said, the topic of banning the devices (a request from Chief Sousa) came before the Council, but no one liked the idea then.

"These are motors on bikes, they're motorcycles," said Moss, who fears that banning these devices, ridden mostly by school-aged children, will only come after a tragedy, something he wouldn't be able to sleep at night if that happens.

The next Village Council meeting is April 4, when the $500 third-offense ordinance goes up for the second reading.

Chief Sousa, who has hosted three Scoot Safe meetings with the community to explain procedures, said he has been meeting with Commissioner Raquel Regalado, State Rep. Vicki Lopez, and Florida Department of Transportation officials to come up with immediate solutions.

Those include designating, or designing, specific pathways on Key Biscayne where these types of devices could be ridden and requesting that Key Biscayne Police be allowed to regulate Village laws along Crandon Boulevard.

As the law stands now, the Village could ban the devices in all areas of Key Biscayne except along Crandon and those sidewalks.