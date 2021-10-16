7,500+ expected at 2 different events Saturday, up to 5,000 more on Sunday, impacting causeway traffic

Staying in weekend? That might be the agenda for many island residents this weekend as two different events are expected to bring as many as 8,000 visitors on Saturday and up to 5,000 on Sunday.

The impact of both events, combined with normal beachgoers traffic, could potentially cause significant traffic delays, clogging the causeway.

According to a Village of Key Biscayne email communication, the combined attendees for both events could reach 5,000 to 8,500.

The Vegan Block Party, described as “the ultimate vegan food, drink and lifestyle festival,” will take place Saturday at Historic Virginia Key Beach Park from Noon to 8 p.m.

Over at the Miami Marine Stadium, the Electrify Expo, described as “an interactive trade show with a festival vibe, will take place both Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event is expected to draw 4,000 to 5,000 attendees each day.

According to the Village, Miami-Dade County and City of Miami police will be assisting with event overage and traffic.

The events come at a time with residents and Village government are unified in their concern over a plan that would privatize the Rickenbacker Causeway and possibly spur more development along the causeway.