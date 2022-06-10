Residential real estate sales continued to be hyperactive during the week ending on June 3, especially in Brickell, where the live, work, place neighborhood seems to be is the place to be and to invest and 29 properties closed between May 30 and June 3.

In total, 32 homes were sold in the period, with 20 selling for under $1 million. Key Biscayne registered three sales.

This edition’s top seller is a 3,791-square-foot four bedroom with seven and half baths in the Oceana Key Biscayne, an oceanfront residence, which sold for $8.5 million.

Key Biscayne

$1,350,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,521 square feet

251 Crandon Blvd., Apt. 1120, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Built in 1979, this 2/2 condo features two assigned parking spaces and southern exposure facing ocean and Biscayne Bay views. High-end amenities include beach access, tennis courts, gym, barbecue, and a sandbar restaurant and 24-hour security.

$525,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,236 square feet

201 Galen Dr., Unit 208W, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Two bedroom with low monthly maintenance fees in a resort style residences sold for $50,000 above the asking price.

$8,500,000 photo

4 bed/7.5 bath/3,791 square feet

360 Ocean Dr., Unit 1101S, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Built in 2014

A stunning and spacious four bedroom with seven and half baths in the oceanfront residences, Oceana Key Biscayne, was listed for $11 million and was last sold for $7.350 million in November 2017. Built in 2014, this 3,791-square-foot home features a private elevator, a 2,000-square-foot terrace, staff quarters and four parking spots.

Both the buyer and seller were represented by Riley Smith with BHHS EWM Realty and The Riley Smith Group.

Brickell

$625,000

1 bed/1.5 bath/879 square feet

One bedroom on the 18th floor in The Reach, located above Brickell City Centre, boasts extensive amenities and great location in the heart of Brickell.

$380,000

1 bed/1.5 bath/750 square feet

1528 Brickell Ave., Apt. 108, Miami, FL 33129

Located in a boutique building of only 24 apartments, this one bedroom sold for $5,000 above the asking price.

$1,265,000

4 bed/3 bath/1,778 square feet

1010 Brickell Ave., Unit 1505, Miami, FL 33131

Built in 2017, 1010 Brickell is a 50-story condominium. This corner unit featuring a private elevator and luxurious amenities was listed for $1.35 million.

$510,000

1 bed/1 bath/651 square feet

1010 Brickell Ave., Unit 4407, Miami, FL 33131

This 1010 Brickell one bedroom last sold for $408,000 in October 2017.

$2,100,000

2 bed/2.5 bath/2,180 square feet

1643 Brickell Ave., Apt. 1003, Miami, FL 33129

The large unit features lots of amenities and includes a storage unit and is centrally located on Brickell Avenue.

$389,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,085 square feet

1420 Brickell Bay Dr., Unit 1206D, Miami, FL 33131

Estate sale sold for asking price. Located in the Bayshore Place, a quiet complex features 24/7 security and a gym.

$710,000

1 bed/1.5 bath/889 square feet

88 SW Seventh St., Apt. 3906, Miami, FL 33130

Two-level loft with walk-in closet and 20-foot ceilings and resort style amenities sold for $5,000 less than offered price.

$690,000

1/bed/2 bath/881 square feet

801 S Miami Ave., Unit 3706, Miami, FL 33130

Nice one bedroom in SLS Lux residences, which has a private elevator and smart home technology, closed for $10,000 less than asking price.

$710,000

1 bed/1.5 bath/889 square feet

88 SW Seventh St., Apt. 3906, Miami, FL 33130

One bedroom at the LEED-certified, 43-story Brickell City Centre Rise featuring high ceilings and obstructed panoramic views.

$475,000

1 bed/1 bath/791 square feet

2101 Brickell Ave., Apt. 2908, Miami, FL 33129

One bedroom sold for the asking prices. It features unobstructed views of Miami Bay and a deeded 12x12 storage unit.

$420,000

1 bed/1.5 bath/930 square feet

2333 Brickell Ave., Apt. 1808, Miami, FL 33129

Large one bedroom in Brickell Bay Club Condos, a 31-story bayfront residences, sold for the offered price.

$570,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,051 square feet

31 SE Fifth St., Apt. 3108, Miami, FL 33131

Two bedrooms with Miami River and bay views in the Brickell on the River complex, featuring eastern exposure sold for $20,000 above the asking price.

$625,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,108 square feet

79 SW 12th St., Unit 2312S, Miami, FL 33130

Sold for asking price. Corner unit featuring unobstructed views in the 40-story Axis, a two tower condo residences located near the Brickell financial district.

$1,570,000

2 bed/4 bath/2,320 square feet

2127 Brickell Ave., Apt. 1402, Miami, FL 33129

Gorgeous and spacious two bedroom in the Bristol Tower, a boutique building, sold for the asking price.

$1,250,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,313 square feet

465 Brickell Ave., Apt. 4005, Miami, FL 33131

Lovely two bedroom in the Bristol building sold for $100,000 above the asking price.

$1,050,000

2 bed/2.5 bath/1,265 square feet

68 SE Sixth St., Apt. 1411, Miami, FL 33131

Fully upgraded two bedroom featuring remote controlled shades, custom lighting, extra kitchen cabinets and two walk-in closets sold for $1.05 million.

$675,000

1 bed/1.5 bath/1,078 square feet

1080 Brickell Ave., Unit 313, Miami, FL 33131

Loft with a large balcony situated in the luxurious The Bond on Brickell, a 44-story skyscraper, sold for the asking price.

$690,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,192 square feet

999 SW First Ave., Apt. 1807, Miami, FL 33130

Fully-furnished two bedroom located in the Nine at Mary Brickell Village, a 34-story condo tower that sits above a 200,000-square-foot retail and dining destination, sold for $60,000 below the asking price.

$445,000

1 bed/1 bath/757 square feet

31 SE Fifth St., Apt. 3107, Miami, FL 33131

Built in 2006, this one bedroom last sold for $310,000 in February 2015.

$660,000

1 bed/1.5 bath/1,040 square feet

1010 Brickell Ave., Unit 2811, Miami, FL 33131

One bedroom in 1010 Brickell sold for $10,000 above the asking price.

$2,450,000

3 bed/3 bath/2,130 square feet

1331 Brickell Bay Dr., Apt. 3105, Miami, FL 33131

Three bedroom with direct ocean views at the Jade at Brickell, an oceanfront 48-story luxury condo tower in the heart of the financial district.

$1,730,000

2 bed/3 bath/1,730 square foot

1331 Brickell Bay Dr., Apt. 3103, Miami, FL 33131

This two bedroom marks another sale closed in May at the Jade at Brickell condo community.

$830,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,088 square feet

1300 S Miami Ave., Unit 1102, Miami, FL 33130

Two bedrooms with a flex room, large balcony and incredible views closed for the listed price.

$380,000

1 bed/1.5 bath/650 square feet

60 SW 13th St., Apt. 3003, Miami, FL 33130

Two-story loft located near Mary Brickell Village closed for $39,000 below the asking price.

$760,000

1 bed/1.5 bath/983 square feet

1435 Brickell Ave., Unit 3510, Miami, FL 33131

Four Seasons Hotel & Tower condo with access to five star amenities and concierge services last traded for $399,000 in July 2021.

$625,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,108 square feet

79 SW 12th St., Unit 3012S, Miami, FL 33130

Corner unit featuring unobstructed views in the Axis on Brickell traded for the asking price.

$606,000

2 bed/2.5 bath/1,278 square feet

1050 Brickell Ave., Apt. 1414, Miami, FL 33131

Renovated two bedroom located near Metromover station closed for $43,000 below the offered price.

$690,000

1 bed/1.5 bath/829 square feet

1000 Brickell Plaza, Unit 2803, Miami, FL 33131

Stunning one bedroom in the Baccarat Residences Miami, a 75-story tower completed in 2019

$490,000

1 bed/2 bath/1,030 square feet

1450 Brickell Bay Dr., Apt. 1012, Miami, FL 33131

Built in 1977 and listed for $530,000, this one bedroom is located in a quiet area.