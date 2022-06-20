8 initiatives, 7 project areas and 240 separate actions equals a strategic plan for enhancing our “Island Paradise”

While the Miami Dolphins were spending the spring plotting their strategy for the upcoming season and beyond, Key Biscayne city leaders also have been coming up with their own X's and O's in a comprehensive plan entitled "Elevating Our Island Paradise."

Establishing a bold outlook for the Village, a report issued from the recent Fiscal Year 2023 Strategic Session unveiled 240 actions under seven Capital Improvement Project areas, with eight initiatives being singled out as priorities.

Maintaining a "safe, thriving and vibrant village lifestyle" through responsible government is the theme throughout the all-encompassing topics, which include a variety of upgrades and new developments -- some completed, some in the process, and others not yet started.

All of the actions have been derived from community input, such as surveys and meetings; goals set by the Strategic Vision Board; and guidance and suggestions from Village Council members.

The top eight initiatives:

- Develop and deploy a community policing program.

- Build Paradise Park.

- Manage the beach.

- Improve youth programs and access to athletic venues.

- Improve Crandon Boulevard traffic and safety.

- Pursue all options for Rickenbacker Causeway to meet the Village's needs.

- Develop and begin to implement the Village's long-term resilient infrastructure plan.

- Implement an operations, maintenance and repair program.

Among the inner pieces of work to make those happen include more police presence, and focusing on nuisance activities and youth disorder; developing a Youth Group Task Force to improve community programs; optimizing athletic field allocation by sport, age and gender; working with the county to developing a concept plan to portray the Village’s interests for Rickenbacker Causeway, and assisting Miami-Dade Police Department's Task Force; and focusing on parks, roadways and litter when it comes to landscaping.

Obviously, in the wake of (no pun intended) the recent tropical deluge, which flooded several areas of the island, stormwater and roadway improvements certainly will emerge as an even bigger priority.

When it comes to Crandon Boulevard, the Key’s main thoroughfare, several initiatives have been outlined, including: improving the Harbor Drive and Key Colony intersections; improving crosswalk safety; assessing solutions for intersections and analyzing signage, signals and road markings; improving golf cart access and safety through enforcement; enhancing Rickenbacker Trail with safer bike lanes; evaluating and improving streetlight coverage; and supporting the implementation of the county's Better Bus Network.

In addition, finding ways to pursue external funding for Crandon improvements also will be necessary.

Last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis provided a big blow by stamping a veto on a $600,000 package that could have gone specifically to these Crandon projects. Village Manager Steve Williamson called it "disappointing," but he said the Village will go as far as it can on projects with the current allotted budget and he will be reaching out to legislators and the Village's lobbyists to seek other options.

Projects in the fold and on deck

Based on a collection of SWOT analyses, which identifies strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats, the Village already has lined up a collection of projects.

Among the completed projects: amending the golf cart ordinance; inspecting every multi-residential unit for fire safety; enhancing the building recertification regulations and the process; resurfacing of the Village Green and Calusa pathways, and the Calusa Park playing courts; providing safe routes to schools; keeping up with beach and stormwater system maintenance; launching a new Village website and expanding the Village Connect database to more than double since 2020.

Among the current projects: developing a Village-wide security camera system to increase public safety; developing a Rickenbacker Causeway concept plan and working with the county on Bear Cut Bridge; coordinating with the county on the new library design; developing new programming to provide a variety of recreation, and seeking added athletic field space.

Also, construction has begun on Crandon Boulevard, and at Paradise Park, Lake Park, Hampton Park, Beach Park and beach access pathways; the designing of K-8 School stormwater projects; adding electric vehicle-charging stations; conducting a fire recruit academy to sustain the workforce; submitting final reimbursement requests for Hurricane Irma and COVID; and enhancing VKB-TV programming.

Among the goals on deck: developing youth programs to expand engagement with police; developing a Streetscape master plan; reducing flood insurance rates through its Community Rating System; updating the Village Master Plan based on the Vision Plan adoption; and offering more cultural arts programs.

In addition, supporting the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Back-Bay Study; preparing and implementing a Seawall & Living Shoreline ordinance; securing Florida Department of Transportation funding for three additional Freebee vehicles; taking delivery of two new Fire Rescue trucks; developing a complete online Public Record Request portal and process; and strengthening relationships with Crandon Park and Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park are just some of the highlights on the horizon.