With the disruptions and challenges to daily living that we have all been facing the past 18+ months, many adults worry about substantial issues. Will our families stay healthy? Will we have access to medical care when we need it? How can we travel safely? What is happening with global instability, climate change, and the economy? The list goes on.

For Parker Zuccarini, a 13-year-old 8th-grader, his concerns are more practical: How can he best prepare for the transition to 9th grade and high school?

Parker kindly agreed to chat with me for this column over winter break. We arranged to meet at the Key Biscayne Community Center. He arrived early. When I entered, he called out, “How are you Bill?” and extended his hand enthusiastically. I asked permission to record the interview and he didn’t hesitate. “Sure, no problem.” I knew right then that Parker is a confident young man.

Parker explained that his main focus at the moment is on doing well academically. “I hear that courses in high school are much more difficult and I want to be ready. I am trying to establish a consistent routine of studying and doing my homework every day.” Though he is enjoying the chance to relax over break, he looks forward to returning to the classroom. “It will be nice to get back to school to get my brain moving again,” he said.

He currently attends MAST Academy, but plans to transfer to Coral Gables High School for the start of 9th grade. He has liked his experience at MAST, but said he is ready to try something new. He also points out that Gables offers more options for playing sports.

Parker is an avid football and basketball player, and much of his time is taken up with practices and games. “During the season, I have football practice Monday, Wednesday and Friday nights. You have to put in the effort if you want to succeed.” He also plays basketball with a youth program at the Community Center.

Asked about life on the Key, he acknowledges that our Island is a special place. “I like it here because my friends and I can roam around without worrying about anything. We definitely have advantages living here.”

When pressed, Parker admitted that one thing on the Key bothers him: The way some kids treat the Village Green. “They ride bicycles and scooters on the field, even during games. It’s not good for the field and it’s a distraction for the players. I wish they would stop doing that.”

Asked about his favorite college football team, Parker said “the Florida Gators.” Then he went on to say, “They had a difficult year this year, but if they work hard they will be back.”

Parker’s father, Paul Zuccarini, manager of the Beach Club, is an avid Gators fan, so Parker’s comments didn’t surprise me.

Parker said he looks forward to going to college one day. He especially likes History, and although he has plenty of time to ponder his career aspirations, at the moment he is leaning towards studying film. “I think film is cool,” he says. He is a particular fan of the Pirates of the Caribbean movies.

Asked if he thinks he will one day attend the University of Florida, he laughed. “Let me get through high school first!”

Parker, maintain your present work ethic and you will do just fine. Even more than fine. You have a bright future ahead of you — I am confident of that.