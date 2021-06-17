The Village of Key Biscayne was formally incorporated in September of 1991. However, the historic vote making this a reality occurred on June 18, 1991. On that date, 1,665 residents went to the polls to decide on incorporation and 68 percent said yes to the move. Thus, a Village was born.

The quality of life Key Biscayne enjoys today has its roots in that vote -- when the residents decided they could create a better community as an entity. What follows here is a reprint of the Islander News story covering that critical moment in time. And throughout the day, we will published statements from some key figures in the incorporation movement.

A movement in motion for almost 10 years became reality Tuesday night as voters approved a village charter making Key Biscayne the 27th municipality in Dade County.

“We’ve worked hard and have had a lot of setbacks but I think Key Biscayne needs and deserves this,” said a jubilant Bill Croysdale who has worked on incorporation since 1983 through the key Biscayners for Responsive Government and the establishment of Key Biscayne Council. “Now I think I’m going to be like the (Buffalo) Bills and go to Disneyworld.”

The charter, a constitution outlining how the village will operate, was approved by 1,124 voters with 541 voting against the document. There was a 42 percent voter turnout, low by Key Biscayne standards.

“I think a lot of people didn’t vote because what the results were going to be was obvious,” said Cliff Brody. “The turnout was low but in the scheme of things a 42 percent turnout for a single referendum question is still something special.”

Luis Lauredo, one of five citizens appointed by the Dade County Commision to write the charter, said he was not concerned with the turnout.

“I feel relieved and I think it’s a flattering vote reflective of the work that went into the process,” said Lauredo. “We must have turned out a good charter.”

Over 100 people, mostly pro-incorporation, gathered at Key Biscayne Elementary School where vote swerve tabulated by David Leahy of the Dade County Elections Department. Although a council meeting was scheduled after the count, the partying mood of the crowd forced its cancellation.

“I’m thrilled, this is wonderful,” said Gene Stearns, who fought for incorporation both on the island and in the halls of Dade County government, urging the county commission to allow Key Biscayners to have their day at the polls.

Gary Gross, another incorporation activist, called the evening “historic.”

“I think this will end up being an historic night for the country and the village,” said Gross. “Five years from now people will realize how important this night and this process has been.”

Mary Schulmtax, a vocal opponent of incorporation, was also talking about the future.

“This island will be in bankruptcy in three years,” said Schulman, who claims Key Biscayne’s tax base cannot support a city.

But Buddy Austin, a resident since the early 1950s, looked into his crystal ball and saw only good things.

“I think this means a great beginning, we can really do some things but we have to have the right people to run,” said Austin. “Our problem is getting the right people to run.”

Let the election begin

Many residents interviewed Tuesday said they would consider running for the board of trustees and mayor. Primary electrons are scheduled for Sept. 3 with a regular election Sept 17. The first board meeting will be Sept. 23.

Council members Cliff Brody, Ray Sulivan and Rafael Conte said they would definitely run while Conchita Suarez, Alma Trappolini and JoAnn Young said they are “thinking about it.”

“I have been on Key Biscayne for a long time and I want to see it preserved better than it has been the last few years,” said Conte,

Brody said he might be a candidate for mayor.

“I haven’t decided but I will run for one position or another,” said Brody.

At least three character writing commissioners, Luis Lauredo, Michael Hill and Robert Cambo, are also considering tossing their hats into the ring.

Several residents who had unsuccessful bids for the council said they would consider running for trustees.

“If there’s sufficient public demand I would consider anything but I don’t want to walk the gangplank alone,” said Hugh O’Reilly. “It’s going to be a lot of work starting up and no one looking for prestige should apply.”

Alfred Gillman said he would consider another race but “ would run more enthusiastically and not like last time.”

But Gene Streans says he is bowing out of the public spotlight.

“I will definitely not run,” said Stearns. “One of the best things about the charter is that the terms of office allow a diversity in people. I’ve already served my time.”