“A direct hit,” child in a bike escapes serious injury after being hit by driver on Crandon Blvd

A young bicyclist on Key Biscayne escaped with "minor injuries" Friday evening when he was struck by a vehicle as he pedaled across the intersection of Key Colony and Crandon Boulevard as a few witnesses looked on, horrified.

According to Key Biscayne Police Chief Frank Sousa, the 11-year-old was wearing a helmet.

Dr. Omar Alvarez-Pousa, who lives in Key Colony, said he and his wife, Cecilia, were waiting for the traffic light to turn green at the Crandon intersection around 7:45 Friday evening when suddenly, a young boy on a bicycle decided to dart across the street from Key Colony over to Crandon, although the pedestrian light warned not to proceed, he said.

A Range Rover, motoring along, came through the green-lit intersection, and tried to brake, according to Alvarez-Pousa, but still connected directly with the boy, a "direct hit," he called it. Alvarez-Pousa then proceeded to stop traffic and help remove the child from the street.

He said the boy was injured but appeared conscious. He called 911, and within three minutes, he said, Key Biscayne police officers and Fire-Rescue units were on the scene.

The boy had what appeared to be a knee injury, Alvarez-Pousa was told, before the boy's father arrived.

Chief Sousa said the child was fortunate just to have sustained minor injuries in this case.

"You've got to follow the rules," he said.

Bikes, e-bikes and motorized scooters have led to multiple issues on Key Biscayne. So much so, that at Tuesday night's Village Council meeting, a first reading of new and clearer comprehensive regulations and penalties will be introduced.

Bicycle accidents, in general, in Miami-Dade County continue to be problematic. There were 55 pedal-powered bicycle accidents in the first 45 days of the year, according to Florida Highway Patrol statistics.

In early February, a hit-and-run driver struck a man riding in the green bike lane near the Crandon Tennis Center.

Coincidentally, it was the second time within a year that Alvarez-Pousa and his wife were near an accident involving a child on a bike in a collision with a vehicle.

Last July, they were enjoying a quiet dinner, also on a Friday evening, at a restaurant in the Square Shopping Center on Key Biscayne, when they heard sirens and shortly later saw a mangled bicycle pressed under a pickup truck, which had been leaving the lot where Subway and Domino's are located.

"It was the first accident that I saw on the island," Alvarez-Pousa said then.