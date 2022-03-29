A JOYous day at St. Agnes Parish

After 70 years, our parish is finally constructing its church building.

Our current place of worship was built in 1954 when there were only 75 parish families. It was intended to be an auditorium/parish hall and the plan was to use it as a temporary church while the church building was built.

The current building has served as a church for 68 years, but it is time for a new one. We need to accommodate the growth at St. Agnes. The current place of worship has a capacity of 398 and we now have over 1,500 families and the Academy has approximately 500 students!

Earlier this month, after the masses, St. Agnes parishioners of all ages participated in a rock ceremony. Just as Jesus said to St. Peter, “on this rock I will build my church,” St. Agnes parishioners left their commemorative rock where the church will be built. They each marked a commemorative rock with a personal message and threw it into the foundation of the new church.

“I can’t think of a much better way to celebrate our church,” said Silvia Tarafa, an active member of St. Agnes and the Key Biscayne community.

Amy and Ed Easton, active supporters and spear-headed of this project, said, “It’s amazing and so emotional to watch all parishioners throw their rock where the new church will be, and the enthusiasm for the Building with JOY project. It’s an absolute honor and tribute to God and we are grateful to be a part of it.”

Laura Teran Zapata said her family has been part of St. Agnes for 42 years and is excited to know that her little rock is part of the base that is going to build this new church, so she wrote on her rock “grow and multiply” and her son, Lucas, wrote “mercy,” so there will be lots of time for mercy here.

Rodrigo Zamora said, “It’s an honor to be here where I was baptized, did my first communion and confirmation, and it’s a blessing to be here now with my whole family and what’s to come.”

It was a JOYous day indeed to see all the St. Agnes community leaving a part of themselves in this “dream that is coming to reality,” as stated by Father Luis Rivero, who celebrated one of the masses.

“It is a rare lifetime opportunity to be able to build one’s own church and we feel blessed to be part of the history of St. Agnes and be able to leave a legacy for generations to come,” added Father Paguaga, pastor of St. Agnes.

If you would like to join the almost 600 parishioners who have shared their time, talent and treasure to support this project, please click here.