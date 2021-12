Residents who decide to enjoy the beautiful weather and venture by the Monaco Reflecting Pools in Civic Center Plaza are in for an wonderful treat.

Starting at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec 10, the popular Miami Ocean Orchestra will ignite the Holiday Season on Key Biscayne. Attendees will be treated to an a medley of favorite holiday classics.

The one hour, with no intermission concert, starts at 6 p.m. and is free of charge and open to the public.

Do not miss it. For more information, click here.