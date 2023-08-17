As the school year approaches, we all feel like we are never ready. We at Motivating Minds would like to let you know that there is always support in this beautiful community that we love so much.

We wish you all the best in this new school year and want you to know that we are here to support all Key Biscayne families.

As we are always looking to expand our capabilities and offer more to the community. Please click here to learn more about MM Academy and see a list of afternoon enrichment programs we offer.