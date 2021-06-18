“Who was that masked man,” were the last words every week on a radio program my brothers and I listened to before we had a television.

In each show, the masked man came into a small town in the West facing some desperate situation, solved the problem before the half hour was over, and at the end of the show could be heard riding off with his sidekick -- without claiming credit for what he did and without disclosing who he was.

This, to me, is a good metaphor for the success of the Village of Key Biscayne.

What we now enjoy resulted from the dedicated effort of principled women and men who did the right thing -- without being mean about it -- for all the right reasons and without asking for or accepting recognition.

Successfully addressing the many other daunting challenges the island will face over the next thirty years will require new generations of decent, intelligent, and honorable people willing to carry on that rich tradition.