Last week, the Village of Key Biscayne implemented a mask policy for workers and visitors inside government offices. And while that is the Village Manager’s decision, I am more concerned about mask mandates for schools.

I believe that masks should not be made mandatory for the 2021-2022 school year, and instead should remain optional. Leaving masks optional allows for both sides to be happy. Those who are vaccinated or do not want to wear masks would not have to, while those who feel safer with the mask can choose to keep it on if they like.

This way, the school is accommodating both parties, without alienating a certain side.

I feel as though the required presence of masks at school will not allow for the students to have events, even when they could be done safely and effectively. This lack of engagement and enjoyment has taken a toll on students’ mental and emotional health. My friends and I felt it heavily last year, as it feels as though we are disconnected from the school, even when we are going physically.

I highly encourage those students who are not vaccinated to get the shot, as it will go a long way in keeping everyone at the school safer. And once we are safer, we can go back to finding enjoyment in school, building relationships with our peers and teachers.

Jonathan Mendez

Mendez is the incoming Senior Class President at MAST Academy and an Islander News intern.