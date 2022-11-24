A Thanksgiving message: This is a time to share our gratitude, graciously

We celebrate Thanksgiving this year in a time of uncertainty for so many. An economic downturn, geopolitical tension, and increasingly divisive politics. Notwithstanding the apparent difficulty, however, we all sit down on Thanksgiving to be genuinely grateful.

When we “acknowledge the providence of Almighty God” — as George Washington wrote in 1789, and when we offer "Thanksgiving and Praise to our beneficent Father" — as President Lincoln proclaimed in 1863, what are we thanking G-d for?

We are grateful for each breath of life, every moment of connection, and each laugh we share. We are lucky to love and be loved, to care and be cared for, to celebrate the small miracles we experience each day.

We are grateful to live on this beautiful island—both naturally beautiful and beautiful because of the people who live here. People who care for one another, who look out for one another.

And perhaps most of all, we are grateful not just for all we receive but because we are so blessed to have the ability to share with others.

On Thanksgiving, we are thankful for having plenty, so that we can share that plenty with others. We're essentially thanking G-d for our ability to be givers.

G-d created a world of givers and takers, rich and poor, because he wanted us to do our part to perfect the world, to correct that which needs correcting; to help those who don’t have what they need.

Our gratitude for all we receive must translate into being gracious to others, so they can be grateful in turn. You may be able to give of your time, of your talents, or of your resources — everyone has something they can share.

We see G-d's beneficence not in the fact the world is perfect, but in that it is not. By creating an imperfect world, G-d empowers us to become His partners in perfecting creation.

We give to others not because it makes us feel good but because we recognize that part of being grateful is recognizing that the blessings G-d has given us charge us with the responsibility to help those who may not feel as blessed as we do.

The best way we can express our gratitude is by ensuring that it's contagious. Give someone else something to be thankful for. Start a chain of goodness and kindness. And help make the world a little more perfect.

Happy Thanksgiving!