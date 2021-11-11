A Veterans Day tale: Village Manager shares the story of his military career

As the country honors its veterans today (Nov. 11), it’s important to remember that veterans are all around us: teachers, doctors, attorneys, police officers, fire fighters, bank tellers -- each now doing a civilian jobs, but all with a history and work ethic that was shaped by their years of service.

Take, for example, Key Biscayne Village Manager Steve Williamson, the son of an Army veteran who himself served 28 years in the US Army.

Williamson’s interest in the military began as a child. Through his father, he had access to all of his dad’s old uniforms and equipment. “I liked to play soldier when I was a kid.”

He grew up in the small New York town of Armonk. After graduating from high school Williamson briefly considered applying to the US Naval Academy, but ultimately chose the University of Virginia, where he received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce.

“I had always been interested in public service, and the military fascinated me when I was a kid,” he recalled, but he realized “I did not want to spend a career on a ship.”

While At UVa, he had a fortuitous meeting that ultimately led to a career in the Army.

To help pay for college, Williamson worked a variety of jobs, including washing dishes in the school dining facility. After finishing work one cold January morning in 1983, he ran into a Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) member. As they walked together back to the dorm, the ROTC officer explained that he didn’t need to wash dishes to pay for school.

With his solid grades, Williamson was told he would qualify for a three-year full scholarship. And since it was during the Reagan build-up of the Army, an officer position would be available upon graduation.

Without even talking with his parents, Williamson signed a scholarship that enrolled him in ROTC, and committed him to four years of post-graduate Army service.

“It was the best non-decision I ever made,” he recalled. “Unlike today, where there is constant pressure on young adults to analyze their future, I put together just a few things: They would pay for my school; I would serve my country; I would be part of a team doing something exciting; and I wouldn’t have to sit behind a desk.”

When he graduated in 1986, Williamson was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the US Army Corp of Engineers.

Williamson’s father has been called to active duty from the Reserve as during the Berlin Wall Crisis in 1961. As fate would have it, Williamson ended up in Germany two decades later -- placed at the Berlin Wall.

“I was stationed just across the border from East Germany,” he said. “I can remember the last exercise we conducted in 1989. It was the biggest Return of Forces to Germany (REFORGER) in decades. Soon after that exercise in November 1989, the Berlin Wall fell and the borders were open.”

He was on vacation in Berlin on November 9, the day the wall came down. He even joined West Germans who were breaking the Wall with sledgehammers, and he still has pieces of the Wall from that event.

“The part that was the most heartwarming was to see only months later, the stream of East Germans entering West Germany to reunite with their families,” he said.

Williamson’s career took him to Kuwait from 1998-99, helping to rebuild the nation after the Iraqi invasion. Another tour was in Egypt patrolling the Sinai Peninsula while the Israelis and Egyptians were continuing their peace treaty agreement, which had been signed in 1981.

He continued his Middle East experiences with a tour in Iraq to help rebuild the country’s war-yorn infrastructure. One helicopter flight, in particular, stuck with him.They flew over the northern Iraq mountains to inspect a dam US forces had built.

“We next flew up to Erbil, the capital of the Kurdish region in Iraq, to complete the airfield and the community hospital,” he recalled. “I will never forget seeing the faces of the families.”

Williamson’s leadership skills were later put to the test in Afghanistan, where he serves as the Engineer Brigade Executive Officer overseeing all allied engineers, from Korea , France, Poland, Australia and a US Navy Sea-Bee detachment. “It was an honor to lead and serve beside our partner nations,” he said.

Williamson’s last years of service were with the US Southern Command, focusing on counter narcotics and humanitarian assistance in Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala and Belize. “Meeting the amazing people of these four countries gave me a true meaning of hard work and an even more appreciation of being an American.”

Williamson finished his career as a Colonel. However, he shared that, “the best rank was as a Lieutenant...young, dumb and having fun.”

The same desire to serve the public tha led Williamson to the armed forces brought him to Key Biscayne as the Village Manager -- “To take on the challenge of building the necessary infrastructure to create a stronger, more resilient Key Biscayne.”