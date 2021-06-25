Looking back, I had no idea that agreeing to volunteer with my friend at A Zero Waste Culture (AZWC) would be a life-changing decision.

It was the second Saturday of the year, and we were just supposed to substitute for our friend who was sick … nothing more, nothing less. I’ve always loved participating in community service opportunities and I really had nothing else to do that morning.

I had no idea what A Zero Waste Culture was, and much less what they did. I learned throughout the course of the day that they were a nonprofit organization specializing in sustainability.

The group had started the KB Community compost in October of last year, something I knew absolutely nothing about. But once there, I met Helena Iturralde and Mari Aviles, the Founder and Program Manager respectively, and instantly knew I had found a second home. At the end of the day, we agreed that I would become a volunteer there, and that I’d be back next week.

I also learned that volunteers are an essential part of the nonprofit. While I started as acquaintances with a few of the kids volunteering with me, I have made and fortified so many relationships thanks to AZWC. We’ve ventured out of our comfort zones together, celebrated birthdays, and much more. This camaraderie has really turned our volunteer group into a family.

The market at the Key Biscayne Community Church serves as our hub and main interaction with our neighbors. Here, compost members bring their compost bucket, where we weigh and empty it into our bins and return the bucket to them. Furthermore, we have introduced pick-up for those who are not able to drop off on a specific date and we have recently started to offer fertile compost soil to all our members and to the community.

While collecting the compost at the market is a big part of what we do, it has been crazy watching A Zero Waste Culture develop into much more than that:

We create environmental and educational campaigns reusing political signage to share the importance of reducing our food, plastic and textile waste, and offer drop-off collections of no longer used home textiles and T-shirts. We show how these can be reused by turning them into all kinds of reusable bags, face masks, aprons, cutlery pouches, and more.

For instance, we offer local farm products and honey; we give out reusable T-totes to everyone who has not brought a reusable bag; we provide a space for neighbors to offer programs to the community (reusing plastic containers for the homeless, KB Book swap, Share-the-boo reusing Halloween costumes, reusing Amazon envelopes, etc.). And, we always are looking for ways to share with the community on how to make our lives more sustainable.

As the market begins to wind down, we prepare for the next phase: Composting at Bill Baggs. The compost collected at the market is transported to the Bill Baggs park and mixed into large compost rings where, with the support of turning techniques and natural processes, it is eventually turned into soil. When I first started in January, there was one ring, and I participated in the building of the second one. Today, we are on our fourth, and we are already giving out finished fertile compost soil to the community.

I believe that watching an organization grow dynamically, with a compassionate community supporting it, provides hope for the future. We are continually getting new members and have even begun speaking to groups like “Active Seniors on the Key” (ASK). Hopefully, as the Covid situation continues to improve, we will be able to invite people who are interested in finding out more about the composting process.

And, while I am the first to admit compost will never win any beauty pageants, its benefits are innumerable. Mostly, it reduces your food waste, as what would normally be garbage is eventually transformed into fertile soil. It also reduces your carbon footprint and improves the soil and water quality of the community. These advantages will be further exacerbated as our service continues to expand.

In my family, we did not start composting until a few months into my volunteering service, although I had helped countless families with their compost. After a conversation with my mom, we decided we would try it out. And let me tell you, the amount of use we have given to that bucket is far more than what we could have imagined. That green bucket has become a staple in my kitchen, and we have even told some family members about the major benefits it could bring to their own kitchens.

Overall, my time with A Zero Waste Culture has been truly wonderful. Meeting people in my community while also helping out our environment has truly been a pleasure, and I hope you can join us soon as a composting member.

About Jonathan Mendez

Jonathan, a lifelong Key Biscayne resident, will be a Senior at MAST Academy in the next school year an an Islander News intern.