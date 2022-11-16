Outraged over the Miami City Commission decision to replace the Virginia Key Beach Park Trust with themselves last month, the opposition is not going away easily.

This past weekend, about 100 people conducted a peaceful demonstration at Virginia Key Beach and encouraged each other to urge the commissioners to restore the previous trust.

The Virginia Key Trust is tasked with restoring Miami's only Colored Beach and building a museum to honor Black trailblazers who spearheaded efforts to open the beach for African Americans.

Saturday’s “Wade in the Water” event, sponsored by the Sierra Club in conjunction with the NAACP, also honored military veterans on Veterans Day weekend for serving their country proudly.

Some veterans who served in World War II also played a role in opening the Virginia Key Beach during segregation after they returned to civilian life.

Steven Leidner, chairman for the Sierra Club, said his organization is showing solidarity with the Black community over the trust takeover. He said he hopes the demonstration convinces city commissioners to return the Trust to community control.

"It's a show of outrage, but in a peaceful and symbolic way," he said, adding that the city commission’s decision “made my blood boil."

"With little discussion among themselves, the vote to oust the Trust members is unacceptable,” he said. “Commissioners need to hear more of the outrage from the constituents.”

But the main story of the day was how the city commission – with three Cuban-Americans, Vice Chair Joe Carollo, Alex Diaz de la and Manolo Reyes; one White, Ken Russell; and the only Black commissioner, Chairwoman Christian King – took over the duties from an all-Black trust.

Commissioners accused the previous Trust of mishandling money and blamed members for the nearly two-decade delay to build the museum.

But former Trust chairman Patrick Range Jr., whose grandmother Athalie Range was the first Black city commissioner, told commissioners at a recent meeting that the allegations are false and that the city is to blame for broken talks with the county to fund the project.

"We didn't have the funding from this board to get the museum done," he said.

Gene Tinnie, an artist and community activist who founded the Trust in the 1990s, said the previous group was the scapegoat for the lack of funding commitments between the city and Miami-Dade, which stymied the construction of the museum.

Tinnie was honored during Saturday’s event.

After the city of Miami shut down the beach in 1982 due to the costs of maintenance and operations, Tinnie put together the first Trust members who raised money for restoration projects and sought financial help from the city and county.

Tinnie said it's important for commissioners to restore the previous trust because some of the trust members' ancestors were part of the movement to protect their heritage with the COlored beach.

"Excuse me, but who are they to make that choice, though the law allows them to do it?" he asked. "This historic place is important to the Black community, past and current generations and generations to come. This is our rich history and we should be in control of more restoration of the beach and building the museum."

Dwight Bullard, president of the South Dade branch of the NAACP, said his organization is sending a message to city commissioners with the peaceful demonstration.

"Keep the Virginia Key Beach Park Trust as it is," he said. "We want to make sure the efforts to place a museum on the historic site and the environmental integrity of the space are kept."

Molly Santos, a former Key Biscayne resident who now lives in Miami, said she and her family are frequent visitors to Virginia Key Beach.

She, too, was disappointed by the city commissioners' decision. "How could they take away their heritage like that?" she asked. "Did they listen to them? This is similar to injustice for their heritage."