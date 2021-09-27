Act4Me provides assistance for area families of special needs children with autism

Raising children is a wonderful, sometimes challenging experience. If your child has autism, or any other neurological disorder, the challenge is amplified. In Miami-Dade County, there is an organization dedicated to helping parents find therapy for these children.

Act4Me was created in 2009 by Maida Bignon and her partner, Martha Poulat, who has a son with autism. “She was told by doctor’s that her son would never walk/talk etcetera., and through years of therapy he is a young, vibrant adult now,” Bignon said, adding:

“(She) was able to provide for her son with therapies needed to progress, but all kids do not have that, especially when uninsured or insufficiently insured.”

Therapies can cost over $200 an hour, according to Bignon. However, the couple negotiate rates with therapy centers and are given Medicaid rates of $71.44 hourly, “thus our funding goes further to help the families.” Each child receives 1 to 2 sessions per week of either speech, physical or occupational therapy for a duration of one year; if needed, and the family qualifies sessions can be renewed.

Providing a continuity of treatment is important for neurological and genetic disabilities such as autism and cerebral palsy. The problem is, insurance companies only pay for 20-25 sessions, and many of these children need therapy for years.

Act4Me subsidizes therapy once the insurance runs out; they also assist families who have no insurance at all.

“It is amazing how the work these people do has helped these kids blossom into incredible human beings,” said Patricia Pinilla-Romano, who has a granddaughter with autism. She also has a designated grant in which she has “adopted a child” and has followed this boy's life story through this fund.

Act4Me began with one child. They now help 250 families in Miami-Dade County and have recently started working with families in Broward County. They accept applications based on the child’s medical needs and the financial situation of the family.

The mission of Act4Me is to help children reach their highest potential through therapy, but also to improve the life of the families who “are living through the agony of being unable to provide their loved one with all the necessary care,” said Bignon.

Key Biscayne has hosted two of Act4Me’s largest fundraisers -- golf and poker tournaments -- and six of the organization’s board members are Key residents.

For more information about Act4Me, its programs and for information about how to support the nonprofit with a tax deductible donation or to volunteer, click here.

You can also contact Maida Bignon at: maida@act4me.org