Active, award-winning summer for Alliance Jiu Jitsu

This was a busy season for Alliance Jiu Jitsu. Winning gold medals in July were Young Samurais Mathias Urban, John Connor, Mabi Urban, Tomas Lord, Bruno Oliveira and Branca Lago -- at the ABC Tournament in Fort Lauderdale and Pan American Kids in Orlando.

The adult competition team of Pablo Caicedo, Carlos Ortega, Gilmar Oliveira, Diego Lord, Agustin Graziano and Armand Du Lau, along Black Belts Lucas Araujo and Enrique March also won with an amazing performance

In August, Araujo earned Double Gold at IBJJF Phoenix Open,and Marsh had a great performance at AJP Tour.

Marion Peralta won a silver medal at Pan American Games. Now the team is focused on the Worlds No Gi and Worlds Master.

