Add McDonalds to the list of places requiring employees and customers to wear masks in store

On Monday, the Village of Key Biscayne reinstated a mask mandate for employees and those visiting VKB offices. Now, McDonalds, the largest restaurant chain in the world, announced on that customers and staff will need to once again wear masks in U.S. stores.

The move, reported by Reuters, is for those areas that are in high or substantial COVID-19 transmission. The report did not identify which areas would be affected.

In a statement to The Hill, the fast-food company said the decision was made considering guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which recently reversed its previous guidance that vaccinated people can go maskless.

McDonalds had previously dropped its mask mandate for vaccinated employees and customers in May but is now requiring masks regardless of vaccination status.

Other major chains that have made similar changes include Publix, Walmart, Target and Kohl’s, but mask mandates at those stores only apply to employees currently.