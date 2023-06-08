Addressing persistent speculation, Village Council goes on record restricting density increases

Tired of hearing speculation, innuendo and misinformation about expanding Key Biscayne's density levels, Village Council members Tuesday night unanimously passed a resolution to support the provisions of Ordinance 2012-10 relating to the Village's density cap.

"I don't want to hear about density again," said Councilman Fernando Vazquez, who also urged Village officials to "find a way" to provide outreach to let residents know the details of the ordinance.

Vice Mayor Frank Caplan said, "The purpose of this is sound; responding to what we experienced lately is sensible."

There had been a public outcry from several residents during the past few months over the thought of increased density, which may have been unclear in some of the wording of the 2040 Strategic Vision Plan. The plan was ultimately accepted by Council.

A modification was put into the resolution Tuesday night by Village attorney Chad Friedman, which included a Whereas clause to "address current conditions" and that the "density cap remains in the best interest of the Village."

Caplan said the ordinance to cap density originated in 2012 after the Oceana development, saying, "The purpose of this is that no site plan can be approved with what's above the current density of that site," particularly in the case of replacing an existing multi-family structure.

He also thought the word "support" would be a little too vanilla, saying, "If we say we reaffirmed, and the reasons why it was compelling in 2012 and (why it) is more important in 2023 ..."

But Friedman said he and his legal team and some Village officials already had spent a lot of time analyzing that internally. "It does enough," he said, by just saying the Village Council supports the provisions of the density cap ordinance.