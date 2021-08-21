Sometimes, going back to school is daunting enough for students. New classes, new teachers, subject matters. The sometimes-stress of what to wear. Add in a pandemic, and now the stress falls not on the students, but parents. Do you send your child to school? Do you ask your child to wear a mask, and trust they will?

How do parents handle this in a way that does not jeopardize their child’s education? How do they ensure – and know – they’re doing the right thing? And how do they help their children’s feelings about returning during so much uncertainty? Here are some tp[s to help parents cope:

1.Take your cues from your child: Invite your child to tell you anything they may have heard about the coronavirus, and how they feel. Give them ample opportunity to ask questions. You want to be prepared to answer (but not prompt) questions. Your goal is to avoid encouraging frightening fantasies. (Child Mind Institute)

2.Understand that the decision you make for your family and child is the best for your family and child. Stick to that. If you have a child in preschool or Kindergarten and within the first week of class they’re sent home for a week because of a COVID case, and you decide to keep them home longer than the school says you need to, it is your decision. Be at peace with it.

3.Focus on what you’re doing to stay safe. An important way to reassure kids is to emphasize the safety precautions that you, and others around you, are taking. Jamie Howard, a child psychologist at the Child Mind Institute, said, “Kids feel empowered when they know what to do to keep themselves safe.” Remind kids that washing their hands is actually helping everyone by stopping the spread of the virus. Involve them in your family’s ongoing safety plan. That could mean letting them choose masks for the family, or coming up with a new 20-second song — we’re all a little tired of Happy Birthday! — to sing while you wash your hands. (Child Mind Institute)

4.Observe your child's behavior: Whether you anticipate your student will thrive in the classroom or you worry about a tough reentry, pay attention to their behaviors. While some kids will be excited to meet their peers and teachers, other young children who've adjusted to isolation may feel overwhelmed in a new social environment. (Cedars Sinai)

5.Watch for signs of depression: Children may become withdrawn, develop eating disorders or anxiety around food, and their stress might manifest in abdominal or other physical pain. Kids who have been cyberbullied during virtual learning, especially, will undergo emotional strain in social settings. (Cedars Sinai)

6.Parents should validate the stress kids may be feeling and to be compassionate about the worries they express. Using language like “Let’s talk about what you’re feeling, these are big feelings, this is stressful, and, we can get through this together,” can be really helpful, said Aaron Jeckell, a child and adolescent psychiatrist with Broward Health Coral Springs. (Local 10 News in South Florida)

7.Parents need to be honest with kids, but at the same time, empower them. Masks are important, but if they aren’t “cool,” brainstorm how you could make them cool. Can you customize it in some way? Add a touch of your personality? Anxiety really comes from a lack of control for both the parents and the kids. But if we empower them and ourselves, we’re all more willing and likely to comply. When it comes to washing hands, for example, ask them about their favorite soap scent. What kind of sanitizer do you like? Make it fun and interesting, and use creative thinking. (Glenis Sundberg, licensed clinical therapist specializing in family therapy, for Parkview Health)

8.Just have a plan and work the plan. A lot of anxiety comes from the unknown, and if we can outline hand washing, mask-wearing and social distancing, that really helps. Keep it simple. Even little kids can understand that if you’re going to be around a lot of people, you have to put your mask on ,or that you have to wash your hands before you eat, drink or touch your face. Get them involved and let them have their own hand sanitizer on their book bag or purse. Have a plan, and if you work that plan, you’re going to be fine. (Duane Hougendobler, pediatrician, for Parkview Health I)

9.Trust your gut.

10.Be informed about the real risks and benefits of a return to in-person school during an ongoing pandemic. Consult reputable sources about how the virus that causes COVID-19 is transmitted, and the requirements for schools to reopen safely. Be prepared for increased caution over kids' health, especially younger students. Children with runny noses, coughs and fevers, despite the cause, will be required to stay home until they're well. If a peer tests positive for the virus that causes COVID, schools may need to shut down for a period in the hopes of avoiding an outbreak. (Cedars Sinai)