Advice to follow to help ensure your 4th fireworks are safe for everyone

While fireworks can be a dazzling spectacle, it is essential to exercise caution and ensure the well-being of both participants and bystanders.

This Fourth of July, your Key Biscayne Fire Rescue wants to keep our residents safe by offering important information about the dangers of firework displays on the beach. The tradition of lighting fireworks on the beach is prevalent among residents and visitors, but this practice poses significant risks.

As Key Biscayne’s Fire Chief, I strongly urge everyone to follow these guidelines when it comes to fireworks on the beach:

Establish a Safety Zone:

Before lighting fireworks, ensure a designated safety zone is isolated from other people. The safety zone should be large enough to provide a buffer between the fireworks and the crowd, minimizing the risk of accidents or injuries. Do not light fireworks if a suitable safety zone cannot be established!

Do Not Compromise Safety:

Under no circumstances should participants put themselves or others in danger. If fireworks display poses a risk to bystanders because of limited space or any other unsafe conditions, it is crucial to prioritize the well-being of everyone involved. Making the responsible choice not to participate in such circumstances is essential to prevent accidents and injuries.

Leave Unsafe Areas:

If fireworks are being set off unsafely, immediately leave the area. It is crucial to distance yourself from any potential hazards and seek a safer location. Protecting yourself and others from harm should always be the top priority.

Report Unsafe Practices:

If you observe unsafe firework practices or witness individuals endangering themselves or others, call Key Biscayne’s Police dispatch at (305) 365-5555 for non-emergencies or 911 for emergencies. By reporting unsafe behavior, you help keep our community safe for everyone to enjoy.

Be Mindful of Local Regulations:

Familiarize yourself with all State and County ordinances regarding fireworks displays on the beach to stay safe. Remember that the dunes and sea grass are protected environmental spaces and bonfires are never allowed on the beach. Compliance with these guidelines helps ensure the safety of participants and prevents unnecessary accidents or legal complications.

Sit Back and Enjoy

The Village of Key Biscayne has one of the most beautiful fireworks displays. Instead of risking your safety, enjoy the spectacular display over the Atlantic and leave the dangerous work to the experts!

Let us celebrate Independence Day in a way that ensures a joyful and accident-free experience for all.