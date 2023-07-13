After 15 years, Frigatebird Plaza arrives on the Key

The Magnificent Frigatebird is a large seabird with a hooked beak, slender body, and long forked tail. It soars at altitudes as high as 8,000 feet and, lacking waterproof feathers, rarely lands on the water’s surface.

Considered master aerialists, Frigatebirds can remain aloft for days but return to roost in dense colonies atop mangrove forests or other low-lying trees.

If you have strolled along Crandon Boulevard near the Community Center recently, you may have noticed Key Biscayne’s latest artwork – Frigatebird Plaza – taking shape in Paradise Park. The artwork, the last in a series of eight pocket plazas on the Key, has been in the planning stages for many years.

The designs for the pocket plazas were selected by the Key Biscayne Art in Public in Places Board as part of the Village’s goal of increasing public art on the Key. In 2008, the Manatee, Butterfly, Barracuda, Manta Ray, and Anhinga plazas were installed along the southern end of Crandon Boulevard. In 2011, the Dragonfly Plaza was added near the library and the Pelican Plaza by the Village Green. Board member Rosa de la Cruz has described the plazas as “playful” and notes that they are intended to inspire joy.

Board Chair Lourdes Jofre-Collett has played a lead role in overseeing the ambitious project. “The Frigatebird completes a suite of terrazzo plazas that celebrate the numerous creatures that inhabit our island and the nearby waters and sky. The artworks, designed by renowned artist Jose Bedia, encourage appreciation of our natural surroundings.”

Paradise Park is located on the former Tony’s Citgo site, a gas station that served the Key for several decades. Once the Village acquired the property in the early 2000s, it took some time for the site to be cleaned up so that the land could be repurposed as a park.

Over the last few weeks, DB Terrazzo Consulting’s installation crew, led by Roberto Contreras, has been working hard on the plaza. First, they adjusted the pitch of the existing foundation to allow for proper drainage. Next, the metal framework with brass lettering was secured to the base. Then the exciting part: troweling in the terrazzo aggregate, starting with the golden-colored bird and flame shapes followed by the dark background. The most back-breaking part was grinding and polishing the aggregate. Then the final step was sealing the piece to be water-tight and sparkle.

Now that all eight plazas are completed, the Art Board will focus on making sure the existing plazas are repaired and maintained. A few are beginning to deteriorate and may require replacement.

Going forward, the Board will keep a more watchful eye. “We have a responsibility to ensure the artworks are properly maintained,” notes Rosa de la Cruz.

Key Biscayne’s commitment to public art is one thing that makes our Village special. The Frigatebird is an apt symbol for all who consider Key Biscayne home. No matter how far we travel or how long we stay away, there’s nothing like coming back to our island.

