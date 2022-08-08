Two days after protesters held a rally to voice concerns about having a portion of Miami's homeless population setting up camp on Virginia Key, City of Miami officials reversed course Monday afternoon and pulled the plug -- for now, at least -- on an idea that opponents say was "rushed" and perhaps never fully thought through.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and Commissioner Joe Carollo, who had voted in favor of the concept at the July 28 Commission meeting, announced that the city will hold off pursuing a "transition zone" for the city's "chronically homeless" for at least six months.

The decision to begin a pilot program that would entail, at first, some 50-100 "tiny homes" at the North Point Trail area of Virginia Key came unexpectedly during a rare second resolution vote in the late evening hours of that 13-hour long Miami Commission meeting. Earlier in the meeting, the resolution had been rejected.

The move to reverse course and move forward with the homeless camp elicited plenty of outcry, not only from residents and park users, but city and county officials as well.

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Raquel Regalado, who represents the Key Biscayne area in her district, hosted a one-hour Town Hall meeting on Thursday evening in which she and other county officials -- including County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava -- pointed to a litany of reasons why bringing in the tiny homes project to an environmentally sensitive, "historically significant area" would have adverse impacts.

After hearing the news Monday afternoon that the City was holding off on the project, Key Biscayne leaders and residents, and those with close ties to the Virginia Key area -- which some consider the "heart and soul" of Miami's environmental treasures -- were relieved.

They were also concerned about how many of Miami's homeless persons could be further assisted.

"I am glad to hear that the City of Miami is going to further analyze finding the right approach and right location to support the homeless population," Village Manager Steve Williamson said. "There is no doubt the homeless need a place to go for much needed services and programs. For a large metropolitan area, the City had done a good job to help our homeless. Finding a way to support those remaining on the streets is hard.

"I am glad they are going to step back, work with others and assess all options to find the best solutions."

Miami commissioners had intended all along to get City Manager Art Noriega to work with officials representing the homeless camp idea to bring back some viable, possibly permanent, sites to complement the pilot program on Virginia Key at their second meeting in September.

Mayor Cava's memo last week to public officials criticized the Virginia Key proposal, saying it would be too costly to not only purchase the tiny homes and maintain 24-hour security, but also could harm an already fragile environment. She also noted that social services, including transportation, would be too far from the homeless site, one that was described as an unlocked fenced-in site.

Other problems arising from that site, officials explained Thursday, included: the possibility of bringing in septic tanks (the opposite goal of county leaders); the need for closer fire-rescue protection; and the lack of transportation availability.

In addition, other issues included: screenings would be needed for convicted sexual predators and/or felons; the proximity to MAST Academy; the impacts of being in a high-risk emergency evacuation and potential flooding zone; and an endangerment to a $41 million partnership between the county's Homeless Trust program and the U.S. Housing and Development organization.

Regalado told more than 200 people tuned in to the Zoom Town Hall meeting last week that she wanted to be on record as casting a "Hell, No!" vote when it came to the Virginia Key site, but would help go through a similar screening process with her staff when it came time to look at other viable locations.

Just seven days earlier, Miami commissioners voted 3-2 to accept a motion by City Commissioner Alex Diaz de la Portilla, who had second thoughts after his first "no" vote had wiped out the first non-agenda resolution, apparently ending the idea at that point. But, within a couple of hours, he asked commissioners to reconsider a proposal to bring back alternative sites along with the North Point area of Virginia Key as a pilot program. Carollo and Chair Christine King, voted in favor of the proposal as they had done earlier.

"We know it’s been a rushed issue," Regalado said, reflecting the fact the public only was made aware of the plan just 48 hours prior to that Commission meeting.

Passion to preserve that stretch of land has been rampant. Nearly 15,000 signatures have been collected on the change.org petition, making it one of the most popular items on the global site.

In addition to Saturday's rally, rowers with the South Florida Paddlers group also staged a "paddle-out" in support of the area.