Afternoon Rosh Hashanah service to be held at the Ritz-Carlton

In addition to the regular High Holidays services held at the Chabad Key Biscayne Jewish Center, this year there will also be a short afternoon service at the Ritz Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

This service will include the sounding of the Shofar and will be followed by Tashlich (ceremony in which sins are symbolically cast away into a natural body of water) at the ocean.

This service is free and open to the entire Jewish community, no membership or prior affiliation required.

The full High Holidays Schedule as follows:

Friday, Sep 15

Candle Lighting and Evening Service: 7:00 pm

Community Dinner (RSVP here): 7:30 pm

Saturday, Sep 16

Morning Services: 9:30 am

Children’s Program: 10:30 am

Kiddush and Lunch: 1:30 pm

Sunday, Sep 17

Morning Services: 9:30 am

Children’s Program: 10:30 am

Shofar Blowing: 11:30 am

Kiddush and Lunch: 1:30 pm

Afternoon Mini-Service: 5:30 pm

Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Davis Room, followed by Tashlich on the beach

Sunday, Sep 24 (Yom Kippur begins)

Kol Nidrei Evening Service: 7:00 pm

Monday, Sep 25

Morning Services: 9:30 am

Children’s Program (RSVP required): 11:00 am

Yizkor Memorial Service: 11:45 am

Afternoon Services: 5:15 pm

Neilah Closing Service: 6:15 pm

Closing Shofar Blow: 7:48 pm

Break the Fast Buffet: 7:50 pm

The Chabad Key Biscayne Jewish Center is located at 101 Harbor Drive, Key Biscayne. For more information call (305) 365-6744 or visit chabadkeyb.com.