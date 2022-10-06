Ahead of tonight’s debate, Village Council candidates present their case to voters

With the Nov. 8 election quickly approaching, we asked the five candidates vying for three open seats on Key Biscayne Village Council to provide citizens with their answer to the question: Why vote for me? What makes me the best qualified candidate to help the Council address the critical issues facing our Island Paradise community?

Citizens will have the opportunity to listen to the candidates discuss their candidacy live during a Candidate Debate tonight (Thursday) at 6 p.m. at the Village Council Chambers, at 560 Crandon Blvd.

The event will also be televised locally.

The Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the debate along with the Islander News.

Candidates responses are displayed below.

Herrera says his business acumen, focus on transparency and consensus-building mindset will make him a strong Council member

By Andy Herrera

Hello Key Biscayne Neighbor,

My name is Andy Herrera, and I am running for Village Council. My wife and our two children have been residents of Key Biscayne for almost a decade.

Why Am I Running For Council?​​

• I can contribute my experience as a business/financial consultant toward helping to clarify and prioritize the infrastructure projects confronting our Village in the next four years.

• I want to be your champion on the Village Council, advocating for the wellbeing of our families, future of our children’s education, resiliency of our island, and protection of right-of-way on the Rickenbacker Causeway.

• I strongly believe that traffic and bicycle enforcement needs to be equitably applied to ALL County residents and visitors. I will prioritize the needs of Key Biscayne residents in any proposed deal relating to the Rickenbacker Causeway and Virginia Key.

• As a Council member, Key Biscayne’s business community can count on me to defend their interests. Our local businesses add value and service to Key Biscayne. I support incentivizing “buy local, think local.” We need to assist our local businesses with federal and state resources to help sustain the longevity and sustainability of these businesses. I’m a true believer of the American Dream. As a Cuban-American, I am grateful for the opportunities I have achieved in this great nation. I will support our entrepreneurs’ hard work and dedication to provide Key Biscayne with great restaurants, shops and services.

• I want to preserve our unique island paradise, the character of our Village, and the tight-knit community that makes our way of life incredibly special. I believe our Key Biscayne way of life should be at the forefront of any decision or policy undertaken by our Village.

The 2022-2026 Village Council will be making critical decisions on the 2040 Vision Plan.

• We need to be mindful of the character and aesthetics of our Village. We need to be inclusive of all opinions as we develop the Vision and prosperity of our island home.

• We must limit increasing the density of the island. I am opposed to expanding Key Biscayne into another Brickell Key. Our island paradise and quality of life must be preserved.

• We need to protect our quality of life. Key Biscayne is a barrier island, and fortifying our resiliency and infrastructure must be balanced against our budgetary constraints.

Seven Charter Amendments shall be decided by voters on November 8, 2022:

• The Zoning and Land Development amendment will modify our zoning and land development regulations by placing authorization into the hands of a Supermajority Council (at a minimum 5 Council votes and/or unanimous vote of Council). Currently, we the people, have the authorization to determine if any major development can occur within our Village. I am strongly opposed to removing zoning and development authorization from Key Biscayne voters.

• Amendment to increase Village Debt Capacity from 1% to 2%, which I believe during this high inflationary period is not the right time. Our Village staff has yet to define and design the various infrastructure projects. I am a strong advocate for government accountability and transparency, and more civic engagement is needed as we formulate the design and financing of these needed infrastructure projects.

I believe that a successful and effective Council is one that collaborates and works cohesively toward consensus. Gaining consensus is a mission that I strongly believe strengthens and unifies our solidarity to each other. Our community is strong and resilient, but we must work together to confront our challenges without compromising our Village neighborly essence and kindness.

I am honored to run for Village Council, and I respectfully ask for your vote. Thank you.

Village deserves hard working, action oriented and focused Council members, says Lopez Jenkins

By Nick Lopez Jenkins

The Village of Key Biscayne deserves hard working people as Council members. People who acknowledge and embrace the uniqueness of our island. People with integrity. People who do more and talk less. People who listen.

We do not need pseudo-politicians or individuals with agendas. What we need is Key Rats. I am a Key Rat. I will defend our streets, our culture, and our way of life.

I have a one-point platform:

Do the hard work needed to pass our paradise on to the next generation.

Thank you for your consideration. I look forward to meeting you all, see you on the corner of Harbor and Crandon!

Nick Lopez-Jenkins

London believes his business and government experiences are his biggest advantages as a Council candidate

By Ed London

I moved to Key Biscayne 49 years ago in 1973. My two children were born here and went to school here. Now my wife Claire and I are empty nesters. I love the community, our friends, the lifestyle and my neighbors.

I am honored to have had the privilege of serving on Village Council between 2012 and 2016 and again between 2018 and this November.

I have approached my position on Council the same way I have approached the varied businesses in my career, which include being an entrepreneur, a corporate executive, a broker, a corporate board member, a developer/general contractor, and an unpaid member of several government companies, committees, condominium associations, regulatory and oversight boards.

I have always tried to instill efficiency, provide the highest quality of product or service, and minimize waste, competitiveness, and customer satisfaction in all the organizations I have been a part of.

Key Biscayne is facing many important decisions in the coming years regarding improving our infrastructure. We must accept the fact the improvements necessary to make Key Biscayne habitable in the long term are going to be very expensive. My experience will be very helpful in analyzing the choices we have, and the costs and benefits associated with those choices. This is necessary in order to make intelligent decisions on how to move forward, to maximize the benefit to the Village, and to finance those improvements at a minimum cost to taxpayers.

Other decisions regarding the beach and bay are partially dependent on the federal government. It is up to us, our consultants and lobbyists to convince the federal government that we are a good investment of federal funds. We are fortunate that the manager is well versed in this area and well connected to the decision makers at the federal level.

Another important area the Council has to make decisions on are issues where we are a stakeholder but have no ownership interest. Where we can only try to influence others to make decisions beneficial to Key Biscayne. The most important of these are the Rickenbacker Causeway and the Bear Cut Bridge.

I believe I have been a positive influence in the operation of the Key Biscayne government. I have promoted the right sizing of our government, insisting that the Council always consider the money they are spending or authorizing as if it were their own money. Key Biscayne is a wonderful place to live, not perfect, but getting better all the time. I will do my best if reelected to help make it even better.

If reelected, I will continue to do my best to represent all the residents of Key Biscayne. I will use my knowledge and experience to make decisions in the best interest of all residents, to maintain and improve Key Biscayne for the foreseeable future.

Please vote for me on November 8th.

Thank you,

Ed London

Sardiñas hopes to ensure Key’s future viability by building on his commitment to island as Council member

By Oscar Emilio Luis Sardiñas

Hello, my name is Oscar Emilio Luis Sardiñas. I am the proud son of Oscar and Ibelisse Sardiñas, blessed brother of Javier and Sergio and grateful, undeserving husband to Joanne Sardinas and beaming father of both my daughters, Maya and Sienna. Today I am asked to explain why I am running for a seat on council.

At the core, it stems from my immense gratitude for what this Island has provided for my family and I. We have been fortunate to enjoy a life full of amazing connections, beautiful memories and a quality of life most might only dream of.

My entire life, I have gravitated toward opportunities to add value by demonstrating a genuine interest in people and the gifts they bring to our lives; by approaching challenges in a strategic but thoughtful manner; by leading in a manner aimed at lifting those around me and supporting them in becoming the best version of themselves, and through holding perspective in highest regard and working every day to assert my choice – not to judge, but rather find the genius in everyone's point of view. Emerson said “In my walks, every man I meet is my superior in some way, and in that I learn from it.”

I believe we are about to enter what is arguably the most crucial time in the history of Key Biscayne. A time where we must collectively put aside our desires to be right and work together and collaboratively to ensure that our wonderful paradise remains financially, physically and philosophically resilient and vibrant for years to come. And that we all bear down and work from a place of enthusiasm, optimism and love to make this island better than how we found it

I believe I have demonstrated the temperament, patience, strategic mindset, community service, years of proven leadership, and open-minded skepticism that will serve me well to facilitate this endeavor with the support of my neighbors. I have the utmost confidence that we will, together, accomplish many initiatives that will leave a long-lasting positive impact on our Island.

Key Biscayne, I humbly ask you to afford me the honor to roll up my sleeves, to listen intently, to work with you, to respect your points of view, to execute and to make the decisions necessary to:

- Assert our community's needs for an improved driveway into our Island.

- Allow our small community government the leeway to listen to and define parameters aimed at protecting our way of life.

- To work diligently to secure the necessary funding to support our crucial endeavors.

- To update and improve upon our incredible timeless charter and facilitate an efficient local government.

- To perpetuate community activism and inclusion and work with our neighboring municipalities towards an exemplary plan for our future.

- To increase efficiencies, offer oversight and support our village staff and help them succeed.

I humbly ask for your trust in me to work hard for us all and know that whether elected or not I will remain steadfast in my pursuit of adding value to this great community every way I am able.

Thank you Key Biscayne and God Bless!

Vazquez says his experience will ensure Key Biscayne handles complex issues and retains Small Town feel

By Fernando Vazquez

I believe Key Biscayne is South Florida’s last bastion of Small Town USA. We are a gifted community, cuddled by spacious natural preserves, ribboned with white sands, harbored in the warmth of Biscayne Bay, and bestowed with stunning sunrises and sunsets.

We are, in great part, a self-sufficient community with great schools, convenient commercial facilities, fun playgrounds, community centers, and places of worship. We are known for our full fanfare when we come together for our nation’s Independence Day, with colorful parades and stunning fireworks.

These remarkable attributes are what make Key Biscayne such a unique and desirable place to live. A place for families to raise their children, and for generations to live and grow safely together. We are truly blessed with most of the traditional settings of a quaint American small town.

Yet, we are slowly but surely becoming victims of our own success.

Increased growth; increased vehicular, pedestrian, and bicycle traffic; increased flooding; increased safety issues; increased commercial needs; increased environmental concerns. All of this can all be attributed to our success. Furthermore, our geographical location and climate variations makes us highly vulnerable to increased tidal effects and the forces of tropical storm events – impacts consistent with the region.

Unfortunately, our infrastructure is not up to par, particularly our stormwater and electrical systems, which are significantly outdated and in dire need of practical improvement. Our traffic is also excessive and requires better management for better access and safety. Our Causeway experiences added demand from other neighboring stakeholders, and critical land connectors like Bear Cut Bridge require a full overhaul to ensure safe passage into our island.

These are highly complex issues to manage, and to ensure proper stewardship of our collective resources, especially our finances. We must give priority to someone who can plan and effectively deliver capital and operational needs, in a manner that does not impose unnecessary debt and added burden’s to our taxpayers – in alignment with the values that formed this community.

I am running because we need someone on the Village Council who understands what it means to face these challenges head on:

- A public steward with a solid track record, expertise, and a valuable “lessons learned toolbox”who can successfully implement with consistency and in a cost effective manner.

- Someone who will work earnestly and selflessly to meet the needs of our community.

- A problem solver. A solutions-driven professional who understands how to streamline complex issues and achieve the maximum benefits.

I am running because I have that unique expertise and set of values, as well as the altruistic willingness to do my work with full commitment and dedication.

I am running because I understand that a true public leader is first a true public servant.

I am running because my experience is fully aligned with the needs of my community. As an infrastructure leader for complex coastal communities such as Fort Lauderdale, Dania Beach and Miami Beach, I have a full understanding of these associated complexities. I have the experience to deliver solutions and improvements on a large and complex scale, while retaining the character of everything we stand for.

I am running because I know I will make my community a better place to live for everyone.

Vote #124.