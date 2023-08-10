Ahead of Village budget workshops, a look at projects executed in the present fiscal year

Frank Sinatra might have sung it best: “It was a very good year …”

During the 2023 Fiscal Year, Key Biscayne Village Manager Steve Williamson made great strides while covering a half-dozen goals with a 3.1533 millage rate. “It was a very good year …” Williamson said during a recent Budget Workshop with the Village Council and ahead of the first 2023-2024 Budget workshop, scheduled for Tuesday, September 12 at 6:30 p.m.

A second budget workshop is scheduled for Tuesday, September 26, also at 6:30 p.m.

Those accomplishments included (with some highlights):

* Maintaining a safe and secure Village: Key Biscayne was named the second-safest city in Florida; they enhanced a community policing program; and there was a big safety improvement regarding golf carts, scooters and e-bikes.

* Engaging in active programs and public spaces: Completed the work at Paradise Park and refurbished three other parks; reconstructed the Community Center pool and added new cardio machines; and established the island’s first special needs program.

* An accessible, connected mobile transportation network: Improved Crandon Boulevard mobility and safety; guided the Rickenbacker Causeway master plan; and expanded FreeBee services.

* A thriving and vibrant community and local marketplace: The Vision Plan was adopted; the Village earned a Tree City USA designation; NEAT Streets planted 59 trees; and they enforced the building recertification and inspection program.

* A resilient and sustainable environment and infrastructure: Launched the resilient infrastructure plan; the U.S. Army Corps accepted the Village into its beach and Back Bay studies; and they initiated immediate flood control projects.

* Administrative support and communications services: Launched the Village’s 311 app; updated the city website; and they awarded $9.6 million in grants and appropriations.