AICE and AP Exams among things happening this week at MAST Academy

Testing, testing, testing… and go to work with their parents! Students at MAST Academy will be busy taking all the required State testing this week, including AICE and AP tests for several disciplines.

Thursday, April 27:

Take Your Child To Work Day: Students who submitted a field trip form have the option of missing school to go visit their parent’s job for the day.

Tennis: MAST’s tennis team will play at the state finals in Seminole County.

Testing: The AICE General Paper Exam will take place at 8:00 a.m.

Testing: The AICE Psychology Exam will take place at 8:00 a.m.

Testing: The AICE Marine Exam will take place at 12:00 p.m.

Testing: The AICE Spanish exam will take place at 12:00pm

Friday, April 28:

Testing: The AICE English Language and Literature Exam will take place at 8:00 a.m.

Testing: The AICE English Language Exam will take place at 8:00 a.m.

Testing: The AICE Thinking Skills Exam will take place at 8:00 a.m.

Monday, May 1:

Testing: The AP U.S Government Exam will take place at 8:00 a.m.

Testing: the AICE Environmental Management Exam will take place at 12:00 p.m.

Testing: The AICE Marine Science Exam will take place at 12:00 p.m.

Testing: The AP Spanish Literature Exam will take place at 12:00 p.m.

Tuesday, May 2:

Testing: The AP Environmental Science Exam will take place at 8:00 a.m.

Testing: The AICE History Exam will take place at 12:00 p.m.

Testing: There will be FAST ELA testing for students in grade 8.

Meeting: There will be a department meeting at 3:10 p.m.

Wednesday, May 3:

Testing: The AICE Biology Exam will take place at 8:00 a.m.

Testing: The AP English Literature Exam will take place at 8:00 a.m.

Testing: The AICE Marine Exam will take place at 12:00 p.m.

Testing: The AICE Mathematics Exam will take place at 12:00 p.m.

Testing: The AP Computer Science Exam will take place at 12:00 p.m.

Testing: There will be FAST ELA testing for grades 6 and 7.

Emma Almanza is a rising senior at MAST Academy and an Islander News intern.

To read the last "This Week at MAST," click here.