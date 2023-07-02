Air Force F-16s from Homestead will once more kick off July 4th parade activities

Two Air Force F-16 fighter jets will be streaking across the Key Biscayne sky on the morning of July 4, signaling the start of the 64th annual Fourth of July Parade and celebration.

Robin Macklin, a former Captain and F-14 Naval aviator who grew up on the Key, has been the Village's volunteer for more than 15 years, submitted the official request to Homestead Air Reserve Base, assuring the thunderous flyover will take place on time, at 11 a.m., over Fernwood Road, where parade participants line up.

"There are a lot of layers to putting on a show like this," said event organizer Michele Estevez, "and this is just one example."

The "Makos" from the 93rd Fighter Squadron will fly from the 482nd Fighter Wing at Homestead, where it once housed so many jets as a former Tactical Air Command site that the military sports teams there were known as the "Jets."

Key Biscayne's July 4 flyover has taken place for 40-plus years.

According to Macklin, in a previous news report, Jerry Vickers, stationed at Homestead, first flew a military cargo plane over Crandon Boulevard. Macklin took over arranging the flyover 17 years ago from Tim Stickney.

The F-16s, capable of reaching 1,500 mph (Mach 2 at altitude), have been a major component of the combat forces committed to the war on terrorism since the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.