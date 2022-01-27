Women’s Club turns 50

Since 1952, the mission of the Key Biscayne Women’s Club has been to support the community and social services. “It began as a necessity,” says current President Margaret Kent. “Back in 1951, there were no telephones on Key Biscayne, and the local telephone company wanted to name this community – for the purpose of the directory – Biscayne Key. The ladies kept insisting ‘No, it’s Key Biscayne,’ so they joined together and stood against the telephone company.”

This was the first of many causes the women would support. The Key Biscayne Women’s Club was the first and is the oldest club on Key Biscayne. The women banded together for two reasons, explains Kent: “One, of course, was to get to know each other. You couldn’t talk on the phone, so if you didn’t meet in person, you didn’t stand much of a chance to communicate with anyone. And the women banded together to do things for the community.”

The purpose of the club has not changed over the years, even as the role of women in society has. Staria Peterson, a member of the club since 1954 and a past president, points out that many women back then didn’t work outside the home the way they do now. “It’s much more difficult for women to get together today.”

Village Council begins search to replace Sam Kissinger

Key Biscayne’s first Village Manager, Sam Kissinger, steps down from his post March 15, 2002. Roman folklore says to beware the Ides of March. Julius Caesar didn’t and look what happened to him.

To keep the local government from collapsing after Kissinger’s departure, the Village has launched an extensive search for a replacement. The Council wants someone with enough experience to lead the Village into the future and with enough patience to deal with government watchdogs.

“ I would like someone who would view this as a great opportunity to create something lasting for generations. That would require a great deal of vision and energy,” Councilman Alan Fein said.

The new manager will inherit a government at a crossroads. While attempting to establish an identity with the construction of a $33 million civic center, some residents question why a town of approximately 10,000 needs to spend so much.

National League of Cities

Joe Rasco, mayor of Key Biscayne, has been appointed Vice Chair of the Energy, Environment, and Natural Resources Policy Committee of the National League of Cities.

“Joe brings valuable insights and thoughtful guidance to this Committee. It will be an honor to work with him and benefit from his experience in the coming year,” said Mayor Karen Anderson of Minnetonka, MN.

The League, headquartered in Washington D.C., is the nation’s oldest and largest municipal organization, with membership of more than 1,800 cities and towns of all sizes.

Algaecides giving library ducks the blues

Many people have wondered why the water in the Key Biscayne Library pond is so blue. According to the library staff, the water’s blueness is due to an algaecide the pond maintenance company puts in to kill off algae. The maintenance company has told the library that the algaecide is safe for the ducks, turtles, and all the other animals that call the pond home.

The problem is that the algaecide is turning the ducks feathers blue. The library has decided to refrain from putting the algaecide in the pond for a while in hopes the ducks will return to a more natural color.

Piano recital

Pianist Mirta Gomez, educated at the San Francisco Conservatory School of Music and the Juilliard School of Music in New York, performed a recital at the Grand Bay Club. Her program included works from Bach, Mozart, Gershwin, and Caruso.

Magellan Mortgage

What are the holidays without a party with good friends and business associates? A good time was had by all who attended the Magellan Mortgage annual party at the Ocean Club.

Eminent domain

With negotiations for the Citgo gas station at Crandon Boulevard and McIntyre Road reaching another roadblock, Village leaders are seriously considering pursuing eminent domain.

The Village offered to buy the property for $1.2 million, giving the owner, Anthony Greco, the right to lease the land for two years, tax free, before handing it over for good. Now, Greco wants the lease extended until December 2004, an additional year beyond the current agreement.

[Note: Twenty years later, the property is still vacant.]

Jewish Federation

The Deputy Counsel for the State of Israel, Matty Cohen, recently spoke to the Greater Miami Jewish Federation’s Key Biscayne division at the Key Biscayne Beach Club.