As a high schooler, Key resident Ali Mejia led a double life. During the day, she was a top-notch student at Ransom Everglades School, focused on academic success. But her secret passion was pajamas — comfortable pajamas.

She loved rummaging through her mother’s and grandmother’s closets, admiring their beautiful sleepwear. After school, she would ride her bicycle to her seamstress Graciela’s house on Buttonwood to watch her sew, enchanted and mesmerized.

Ali graduated from Princeton University in 1994 and landed a job with a prestigious bank on Wall Street. But something didn’t click. “I had what many would consider a dream job,” she explains, “but I didn’t feel fulfilled. I wasn’t happy.”

When Ali was 23, the bank was taken over and she was laid off. In retrospect, she is grateful. Losing her job gave her the time and space to ponder what she wanted out of life.

Ali took her severance money and headed to Florence, Italy. While there, immersed in the arts, she had an epiphany: she wanted to lead a creative life. She left New York and moved back to Key Biscayne to pursue that goal.

She got a day job but spent her free time focused on creating the sleepwear and lingerie brand of her dreams. A pattern maker named Ana with a studio on South Beach took Ali under her wing. The two spent long hours playing with fabric.

Before long, Ali and her business partner, Mariela Rovito, were ready to launch. “We had no experience, no mentors, and had never worked in fashion,” Ali admits.

But they had a vision and passion and were determined to make a go of it. They named their fledgling company “Eberjey,” taken from a Nigerian dialect. It means “joy.”

In 1997, the duo rented a booth at a trade show in New York City. After spending three days without a visitor, they were close to calling it quits. Then, in walked a miracle customer who loved the product and bought up the entire stock. Eberjey was on its way.

From the get-go, Eberjey’s mission has been to provide women with what we really want in sleepwear. “We want women to have beautiful sleepwear that is comfortable and that allows us to relax and be ourselves. In our first photoshoot, we featured a model making pancakes in her Eberjey,” Ali explains, laughing at the memory.

From its humble roots, Eberjey has grown to be wildly successful. The company now operates retail stores in Coral Gables, Miami Beach, New York City, and Newport Beach. The line is carried in prestigious specialty and department stores worldwide.

Melissa McCaughan White, executive director of the Key Biscayne Community Foundation, has the utmost respect for Ali. “She is not only the co-founder and executive officer of one of the most well-regarded modern fashion companies, Ali is also a true Key Biscayner — elegant and confident without pretense.”

Ali offers this advice for young people exploring career interests. “Try out as many jobs as possible. Seek out internships. Experience different workplaces and ask yourself, ‘Is this something I could see myself doing?’ ”

As for those already in business, she advises, “Listen to your customers. Really get to know them and the products they need. Ask how those products will improve their lives.”

Ali acknowledges that Eberjey has done well the past two years. “During the pandemic, many people discovered that it’s important to honor your own space and your downtime, to engage in self-care, to be the best person you can be.”

Ali Mejia is someone we all should look up to. She discovered her passion, followed her dreams, and has stayed true to her commitment to helping women everywhere embrace our authentic selves.