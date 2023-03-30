Our great nation was established on the simple, but profound, idea that “all men are created equal.”

But it’s the women who continue making giant strides, whether in politics, the business world, the classroom, or in sports – still opening doors for dreamers and achievers.

And as we close Women’s History Month, there’s no better place to look than in our own backyard to find women creating, doing and succeeding on our Island Paradise.

“Key Biscayne is full of impressive and inspiring women who lead on the issues that impact our daily lives, from education to environment, to history, to public safety,” said Miami-Dade County District 7 Commissioner Raquel Regalado. “I think it’s great to recognize women for what they’ve been doing all year -- getting things done!”

Introduced in the US in 1981, Women’s History Month is celebrated each March, although some say 31 days aren’t enough.

“Celebrating women’s history and advocating for women’s issues are not limited to one day or one month,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, who became the county’s first female mayor in 2020.

Fittingly, she rules over the only major city in the U.S. founded by a woman, Julia Tuttle, and where Miami’s Women’s Park was one of the first parks in the nation dedicated to women.

“We must be diligent in creating awareness around the incredible work being done by the many women working in our county,” Mayor Cava said.

On Key Biscayne, that includes women, past and present, on the police and fire-rescue staffs, in city government roles, and in the medical field. They are educators, volunteers and philanthropic benefactors. Dragon boat teammates and soccer moms cheering others.

But each is deserving of a cheer themselves. It’s time to take a bow, ladies.

Even those who have passed on will be remembered for what they did to make Key Biscayne the vibrant village that it is.

Among them was Ginny Mackle, the wife of a prominent builder, whose family efforts basically kick-started Key Biscayne residential construction. Her father co-built notable structures, such as the Coral Gables City Hall, the Federal Building in downtown Miami, the Seaquarium and the first Miami International Airport. She also was involved in numerous charities, including The Marian Center School for Developmentally Disabled, St. Vincent’s Home for Unwed Mothers, and The Bethany Home for Dependent Girls.

There was Judy Reinach, passionate about contributing to the community, walking door to door to raise funds for the American Heart Association and even skydiving twice to raise money for her “fourth child,” the Miami Bridge, a youth and family services project to help kids in crisis. She organized the Key Biscayne Republican Woman’s Club and became the Dade County Republican Party Finance Chairman. She also ran in the New York City Marathon and volunteered in the Israeli Army.

And not many will forget Helen White, a founding member of the Key Biscayne for Responsive Government Committee, starting in the late 1980’s. That committee negotiated with Dade County officials to form the Village into a separate municipality, and with the help of Betty Sime Conroy and others, urged residents for their support. This effort resulted in the Village’s incorporation in 1991.

Of course, there are dozens and dozens of others who have, and still do, make a difference, especially with philanthropic endeavors – starting with Melissa White, Executive Director of the Key Biscayne Community Foundation, as well as her mother, Joan McCaughan, who turned an unimaginable tragedy, losing her 15 year old daughter Eileen in a car accident with a drunk driver, into creating The Eileen McCaughan Memorial Scholarship Fund, which has raised over half a million dollars and awarded over 200 scholarships.

There’s also Toby Rohrer, a Key Biscayne resident for 31 years, who recently chaired the Dominoes for Education event at the Beach Club, raising more than $60,000 for the Liberty City Scholarship Fund, which began in 2018.

The fund, aligned with the Key Biscayne Community Foundation as fiscal sponsor, has helped award 80 scholarships for Miami Dade College students.

“You’ve got to give the kids the opportunity,” Rohrer said, thanking everyone who played a role in the Dominoes event. “(But) the mark of the (program’s) success is how many kids take advantage of it and where do they go from there. It’s a growing program ... and we’re very keen on girls to take advantage of the scholarship. We have ladies who are entrepreneurs, some in nursing, in accounting, so we want that trend to continue.”

The scholarships were designed for students “to study what they want to do in life,” Rohrer said. “We need to educate the kids, whether it’s National Women’s Month or not.”

Amy Easton (and her husband, Bill) also have been prominent donors and humanitarians on the island. The St. Agnes Easton Educational building is living proof of her dedication.

Others, like Claire London, said she and her husband, Councilman Ed London, find it rewarding to support different charities, particularly those associated with animals and dogs.

But, she learned through her 30 years of teaching yoga, that she “felt it was more important to feel complete inside than having material things. It doesn’t mean anything unless you share it with others. Ed and I have been blessed ... We help as many as we can.”

Claire, who once taught art to students with Cystic Fibrosis back in London, came to Key Biscayne 33 years ago, where she found that “it’s fulfilling to help people,” she said.

“Unless I’ve done something to help someone in some way -- it could be small, it could be life-changing -- but I don’t feel I had a complete day (if I didn’t),” she said. “It’s an innate feeling of helping others, and the reward of knowing you helped someone is ... I guess you could say, the completion of being a woman.

“For me, it’s a mission,” she added. “I don’t think I want to come to the end of my life” without having helped others.”

She also praised the work of local volunteer Amy Zambrano, who “never stops the physical work and helping people. She has an email list of hundreds of people to ask for specific things (when they are needed),” Claire said. “I am in awe of her ... she probably does more for people than (anyone) on the island.”

Women such as Vivian Galego-Mendez at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty, also have made an impact. Working with White and the Key Biscayne Community Foundation, she recently helped form the Key Biscayne Fund for the Sunshine Kids and organized a Conga Night fundraiser to raise funds for the non-profit dedicated to children with cancer.

Pat Peraita and Pat Romano, who make up the Pat & Pat Power Team – or simply “The Pats” – have been deeply involved with the Key Biscayne Rotary Club, which assists those in need on the island and elsewhere.The Pats are real estate agents with Coldwell Banker and own their own property management business.

There’s Inés Lozano and her staff at Flying High for Haiti, which provides donations and assistance to the earthquake-ravaged island. They are now expanding into helping cancer-stricken Haitian kids receive treatment, not available in Haiti, in the Dominican Republic.

Michele Estevez, who also runs a property management business, donates her time each year and seems like she is in the middle of any action to help others, like this year organizing the Village’s first annual Golf Cart Christmas parade as a tool to collect toys for the Toys for Tots effort.

Estevez is also a fixture in organizing the Village’s Fourth of July parade, a celebration that island’s residents rally around to celebrate community through fun activities, food and fireworks.

Obviously, it is difficult to name ALL the women whose contributions are so important to the fiber of the community. Their impact is tangible and important … and appreciated! We at Islander News send a collective “Thank You!” to all the women who make Key Biscayne, truly, an Island Paradise.