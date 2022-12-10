Allene Nicholson reflects on 50 years of life on the Key

Not many people would have the courage — and stamina — to move into a new home in a new town with two young children in tow and then start law school two days later. But Allene Nicholson is no ordinary person.

Allene arrived on the Key in August of 1972 with her then-husband, 7-year-old Darrell and 5-year-old Lara. At 31, Allene was nearly a decade older than most of her classmates at the University of Miami Law School. She arranged to take all her classes in the morning so she would be free to pick up her children from school in the afternoons.

After her marriage ended a couple of years later, she stayed in the house on Allendale, where she still lives today.

Allene has seen many changes in the Key over the years. “In those days, there weren’t many condominiums – construction was nearing completion on the Commodore Club and beginning on the Towers of Key Biscayne.

And since there were fewer people, there were also fewer vehicles. I remember putting training wheels on Lara’s bike and just sending her off.”

After she finished law school, Allene spent 15 years as a trial attorney with a civil litigation defense firm. Then, in 1988 the Florida legislature passed a law requiring civil cases to go to mediation. That law changed the course of Allene’s career. She pivoted from litigating cases to serving as a mediator, eventually establishing her own firm, the Florida Mediation Group.

“At one point we had about 20 attorneys, with offices in Miami, Ft. Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach.” She eventually sold the business but still works with them as a mediator: “I love mediation work. It’s an efficient way to resolve conflict.”

Once Darrell and Lara were grown and had left home, Allene decided she wanted to travel internationally. “I exchanged houses with people in Ireland, London, Paris, and Madrid. I would move into someone else’s home for two weeks and they would move into mine. It was all very successful.”

One of Allene’s favorite traditions on the Key is the Lighthouse Run. Allene and her good friend Mary Ann Smith ran the very first Lighthouse Run in 1977. “Though Mary Ann had done a lot of running, at that point the farthest I had ever run was about two miles. But I trucked along and finished the 10K. We were the only two Key Biscayne women in our age group so we came in first and second.”

Other fond memories include celebrating holidays at the Beach Club with Mary Ann and another close friend, Charlotte St. John. “None of us had family nearby, so we would gather up the kids and celebrate Easters and Thanksgivings at the beach. We’d each bring something and have a beach party.”

Though Allene dislikes the traffic on the Key today, she still finds plenty to enjoy about living here. “I think this is a fabulous place. The Community Center is phenomenal, as is the Village Green. There are so many programs and activities taking place all the time.”

Her only regret about life on the Key is her sense that sometimes people tend to live in a bubble. “I would love to be more involved with Wynwood, Mid-town, and Little Haiti. Those are great, nearby places to explore.”

But otherwise, she says, “I have no complaints.”

To read the last Lighter Side column, click here.