One of the most anticipated back to school programs on the island is gearing up again. The popular Alliance Jiu Jitsu, Alliance After School Program, with the support of our local schools and Miami-Dade County School District, it will now be part of their 2021-2022 Key Biscayne After School Enrichment Program.

After School Enrichment Program will be offered at the KB Community School (K-8), KB Presbyterian School and the KB Community Church Day School.

Starting Monday, August 23, classes will be held in each location once a week based on age groups and are designed for beginners and those who have little exposure to any form of grappling.

After School classes we won’t require the use (or purchase) of the Kimono

This is in addition to Alliance offer for kids starting at 3 years old competition team at their studio offering.

For more information visit their website: www.alliancekb.com/afterschool or call (786) 538-7445