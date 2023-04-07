“Alyeska Semsch: The Entrepreneurial Spirit with a Heart of Gold”

“From Alaska to Peru, a Journey of Success and Compassion”

Alyeska Semsch’s life story is a testament to the power of family, ambition, and unwavering de termination. Born in Alaska, USA, and raised in Lima, Peru, Alyeska grew up in a nurturing and entrepreneurial environment, which shaped her into the multifaceted businesswoman she is today.

As the eldest of four successful siblings, Alyeska has always been a leader within her tight knit family. Her loving parents, both entrepreneurs themselves, instilled in her the importance of hard work and dedication. It wasn’t long before their family returned to the United States, where Alyeska’s entrepreneurial journey began.

From a young age, Alyeska displayed exceptional business acumen. During her teenage years in Key Biscayne, she successfully started with her siblings and managed an ice cream store called Alaska Yogurt. This early venture was just the beginning; Alyeska later ventured into real estate investment and development, and finally founded Semsch Realty, a boutique real estate brokerage based in Key Biscayne, Florida.

With over 25 years of experience in the real estate industry, Alyeska has become a highly respected broker. But her accomplishments are not limited to her professional life. Alyeska’s innate qualities, such as her open heart, excellent listening skills, intelligence, and courage, make her an extraordinary human being.

Alyeska consistently seeks to have a positive impact on her community. By generously sharing her knowledge and time, she helps others learn and grow, fostering a supportive environment for those around her.

Semsch Realty reflects Alyeska’s values, with a team of agents who share the same ideals and goals. The boutique firm specializes in listing properties for sale, and each client is treated with personalized attention and exceptional customer service. Semsch Realty’s success lies not only in its sales but in the long-term relationships and friendships it nurtures with its clients.

Alyeska Semsch’s remarkable journey from Alaska to Peru and back to the United States demonstrates the power of family, ambition, and compassion. Her entrepreneurial spirit, coupled with her genuine care for others, makes her an inspiring figure in the world of real estate and beyond.

This article was published as part of Islander News' The Women's Issue and included in Islander News' second annual Women in Business section. For the complete The Women's Issue edition, click here.